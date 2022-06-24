U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

CAI Software Helps Clients Simplify E-Commerce Payments

CAI Software
·3 min read

Featured Image for CAI Software

Featured Image for CAI Software
Featured Image for CAI Software

SMITHFIELD, R.I., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS) today announced that it has added a fully compliant e-commerce payments engine to its ERP software platforms for the building materials (LBM) and food distribution industries.

The new payments engine, powered by Fiserv, provides simple, secure, and reliable processing of all major payment methods, and enables CAI customers to offer their customers the flexibility and convenience to pay with a credit card (both in-store and card-present and card-not-present scenarios), a debit card, or via ACH. Credit cards can be securely accepted via swipe or keyed into a computer or any mobile device, including a smartphone or tablet.

"We wanted to make it easy and cost-effective for our clients to accept all payment types — and to save money on exorbitant transaction processing fees that can really impact profitability," said Brian Rigney, chief executive officer for CAI Software. "Our customers will enjoy consistent rates with a flexible fee structure and no set-up, subscription, or licensing costs — whether they pass the fees along to their customers or absorb them. By providing a convenient, one-stop online location for all payments, you can expedite reconciliation of payment activity and maximize electronic payment adoption."

"Leading businesses have stepped up their e-commerce game and are offering their customers 24/7 access to their inventory and place orders remotely from anywhere at any time," Rigney said. "If today you don't offer the ability to efficiently make payments online, then you've fallen behind. Rest assured, many of your competitors are either thinking about or already offering the convenience of online payments to your customers — or they are thinking about how quickly they can."

A distinctive advantage of CAI's payment engine is that it can automatically include Level 2 and Level 3 data with each transaction, so that customers qualify for the lowest possible interchange rate every time. Or, if they prefer, they can lock in a flat, guaranteed interchange rate on every transaction, potentially saving thousands of dollars.

CAI customers will enjoy a range of convenient features that streamline payments:

  • Easily process debit and credit payments for a low flat rate.

  • Simplify payments, charge customer credit cards, collect funds and update Accounts Receivables in one step.

  • Accept all major credit cards and offer customers flexibility to pay how they want.

  • Save money by reducing interchange fees on card transactions.

  • Enhance cash flow, eliminate the worry about delayed payments or bad checks, and reduce time spent on collections.

  • Automatically charge credit cards at accounts receivable, order entry or invoicing.

  • Store customers' regularly used credit cards using tokenization, saving you from storing sensitive credit card numbers.

  • Improve auditing controls and record keeping.

"Our customers will find accepting online credit card payments to be simple, safe and less expensive," Rigney added. "Our PCI-validated security features include point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization, which are employed to encrypt sensitive cardholder data, providing the ultimate data breach protection."

About CAI Software, LLC 

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Wendy Stanley, CAI Software, LLC
(616) 541-6009
wstanley@caisoft.com

