Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park Welcomes Vsico Shipping as Anchor Tenant

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park, operated by Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, welcomes its newest anchor tenant, VSICO Shipping Joint Stock Company ("Vsico Shipping"). The onboarding of Vsico Shipping further reinforces Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park's strong commitment to supporting businesses' warehousing diversification strategy as it aids Vsico Shipping in its venture into the motorcycle industry. Here, Cainiao P.A.T. will offer, 30,000 square meters of premium warehouse space to Vsico Shipping for their logistics operations, along with technical support and other services.

Located in the southern Long An Province of Vietnam, with a total planned land area of approximately 23 hectares, Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park lies along the route leading to Vietnam's most vibrant business hubs including the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City – Vietnam's economic center. By collaborating with Cainiao P.A.T, Vsico Shipping and their prestigious Japanese motorbike corporation client can benefit not only from the world-class logistics facilities but also from lower costs of product distribution with the possibility to further expand warehouse space and logistics volume in the near future.

"We understand that there is a growing demand from end-users for cost-efficient and premium quality logistics solutions offered by contract logistics companies. Hence, as a logistics warehouse developer and operator, we are fully aware of the need to offer a holistic logistics warehouse solution for our clients such as Vsico Shipping. Our partnership with Vsico Shipping does not stop at warehouse space lease, but also extends to working closely with our valued client from the beginning to understand their needs in order to design the most suitable solution, handover warehouse space, and manage the property during operations. Consequently, we can ensure undisrupted and cost-efficient logistics operations offered to Vsico Shipping's end-user", said Kathy Nguyen, Head of Leasing from Cainiao Network, Vietnam

Apart from its state-of-the-art infrastructure, Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park also focuses on providing superior customer services, consultation, and technical support for clients to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

With the potential long-term partnership based on mutual trust with Vsico Shipping, Cainiao P.A.T Logistics Park's warehousing facilities are poised to play a critical role in significantly bolstering the growth potential of Vsico Shipping and their blue-chip clients, allowing Vsico Shipping to better reach their target customers in Ho Chi Minh City, Mekong Delta, and nearby regions.

"VSICO is an important witness and participant in Vietnam's multi-modal logistics industry. We hope to work further with VSICO and other industry players to tap into the benefits of warehouse diversification for Vietnam's logistics and manufacturing industry, so that the logistics businesses and manufacturers go hand-in-hand", added Xing Zhang.

The novel approach to a diversified warehousing strategy is in line with the industry's trend especially in the post-pandemic era as businesses are looking for more cost-effective, flexible, and scalable logistics solutions. Hence, the cooperation between Cainiao P.A.T. and Vsico Shipping is expected to generate fruitful results for both parties.

