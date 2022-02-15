U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,443.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,274.00
    +21.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.73
    -0.73 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +10.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3810
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,542.07
    +1,583.12 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.79
    +39.58 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,879.47
    -200.12 (-0.74%)
     

Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park in Long An, Vietnam to Launch in Q2 2022 to Support Local SMEs Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions

·3 min read

The 110,000 square meters warehouse leasing space will provide services such as local distribution, supply chain management and export logistics

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Network, ("Cainiao"), the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, has announced that its new Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park in Long An, Vietnam will be ready for operation in the first half of 2022. The launch of the 110,000 square meters warehousing leasing space comes as the country sees a surge in demand for local goods and conversely, a growing need for warehousing facilities.

Located in Ben Luc District, Long An Province, the Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park is at the intersection between Ng Huu Tri, the 1A Highway and HCM-Trung Luong Highway. Its strategic location offers direct access to the country's key business hubs: the Mekong Delta, which accounts for 20 per cent of the global rice trade, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's economic center. With a variety of unit sizes spanning from 4,000 to 10,000 square meters, geographic positioning, and access to Cainiao's pioneering tracking service powered by technology, the logistics park provides efficient and cost-effective storage and shipping solutions for Vietnam's SMEs.

Vietnam is home to 800,000 enterprises[1], of which 97 per cent are small to medium-sized enterprises. With increased local and global demand for made-in-Vietnam goods and a thriving eCommerce market, SMEs across the country are experiencing a much-welcomed business boom. This translated to a surging demand for warehousing facility in Vietnam in recent years[2].

Today, this demand is further fuelled by logistics and supply chain disruptions, limited container shipping space[3] and road congestions affecting truck transportation, causing many businesses to adapt their supply chain practices to focus on expanding and diversifying their inventories and warehouse space.

"At Cainiao, we are committed to supporting local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, with an efficient and comprehensive logistics network that can lower trade barriers, allowing them to tap on overseas market opportunities and access a wider consumer base. The launch of Cainiao's logistics park in Long An is very timely and we believe it will play an instrumental role in mitigating supply chain disruptions by providing the most optimum warehousing facility to strengthen businesses' inventory management strategy," said Eric Xu, General Manager of Cainiao Smart Hub.

In tandem, trade is undergoing a structural shift from traditional sales channels to eCommerce platforms, which is a driving force for the shift to smarter logistics facilities and services. eCommerce companies require more space than brick-and-mortar retailers, as they operate with larger inventory levels and higher volumes of products, as well as needing additional space for returned goods. As a result, JLL Vietnam predicts warehouse demand will grow three times faster than the rate of eCommerce growth[4] — leading to an increased need for efficient large-scale warehousing solutions like the Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park.

For leasing enquiries, businesses can reach out to Kathy Nguyen at +84 866 78 78 60 or leasing.vn@cainiao.com.

About Cainiao Network

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network ("Cainiao") is a smart logistics company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It carries forward Alibaba's mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours.

[1]https://www.mpi.gov.vn/en/Pages/tinbai.aspx?idTin=49802&idcm=133#:~:text=Currently%2C%20800%2C000%20enterprises%20are%20operating,more%20than%205%20million%20employees

[2] https://www.cbre.com/insights/viewpoints/supply-chain-disruptions-create-new-opportunities-for-industrial-and-logistics-real-estate

[3] https://theloadstar.com/vietnam-recovery-held-back-by-steep-ocean-rates-and-box-woes/

[4] https://aslgate.com/warehouse-demand-in-vietnam-will-grow-three-times-higher-than-e-commerce-growth/

SOURCE Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park

Recommended Stories

  • How lawyers' TV ads became a billion-dollar industry

    It was once a crime for lawyers to hawk their services. How did commercials selling legal advice become so pervasive – and so bonkers?

  • Databook provides insights so sales reps become customer experts

    After securing $16 million in Series A funding last April, Databook, an AI-powered consultative sales intelligence company, is back, this time with $50 million in Series B funding. With people still working remotely in the third year of the pandemic, Salesforce reported that 88% of salespeople feel that the “current economic conditions make it important to anticipate customers’ needs.” This is where Databook comes in by providing tools, at the click of a button, that enable reps to become experts for their clients.

  • BMO Commits $78 Million to Lending to Black-Owned Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal said it committed C$100 million ($78 million) to financing Black-owned businesses.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Pare Losses Amid Wild Swings; Oil Tops $95: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBlack business owners and entrepreneurs can receive loans of

  • Focusing on local Pensacola entrepreneurs reaps the most rewards | The Spring

    The Pensacola area will continue to see growth by investing in current entrepreneur support systems and by encouraging a spirit of entrepreneurship.

  • QX Global Group Acquires Management Consulting & Advisory Services Firm Chazey Partners

    Together QX Global Group and Chazey Partners will provide end-to-end Business Transformation, Digital Services & Intelligent Automation, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) for Fortune 1000 comp...

  • USPS desperately needs more Congressional oversight | Opinion

    We hope our state leaders, like Sen. Rick Scott and his colleagues in the US Senate, are focusing on protecting taxpayers and businesses here in Florida

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Basic Forex Market Concepts

    You don't have to be a daily trader to take advantage of the forex market—every time you travel overseas and exchange your money into a foreign currency, you are participating in the foreign exchange, or forex, market. In fact, the forex market is the quiet giant of finance, dwarfing all other capital markets in its world. Despite this market’s overwhelming size, when it comes to trading currencies, the concepts are simple.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Jumps to $95 as Price Volatility Rises on Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept the market on edge and volatility high. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsWest Texas Intermediate surged above $95

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Real Estate Roundup: AerCap relocating US HQ to 830 Brickell from LA

    AerCap, which bills itself as the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, will relocate its headquarters for the Western Hemisphere to 830 Brickell in Miami. Dublin-based AerCap (NYSE: AER) will lease the tower’s entire 50th floor, comprising 20,000 square feet of office space. Scott Goldstein and Keith Edelman of CBRE Group represented AerCap.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.

  • How much Moderna stock Stephane Bancel owns and why he just sold $1.8 million of it

    This isn't the first time Moderna leaders have garnered public scrutiny for cashing in on company stock.

  • Puts Pop on Sinking Moderna Stock

    Moderna's CEO sold $1.8 million of the company's stock

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Crypto Firm BlockFi to Pay $100M to Settle SEC Registration Case

    In the first order of its kind, the SEC declared that what the Jersey City, N.J., firm called BlockFi interest accounts were securities and required registration.