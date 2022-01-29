U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,737.86
    +367.97 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

CAIR Welcomes Federal Judge's Ruling That Texas Anti-BDS Law Violates Client's Free Speech Rights

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization today welcomed this evening's victory in CAIR's First Amendment lawsuit on behalf of an engineering firm, owned by Rasmy Hassouna, that refused to sign an anti-BDS loyalty oath to Israel as part of the company's contract with the City of Houston.

In his ruling granting an injunction that blocks Texas from enforcing the anti-boycott law against Hassouna, United States District Judge Andrew S. Hanen wrote in part:

"The speech contemplated by [Rasmy's company] may make some individuals—especially those who identify with Israel—uncomfortable, anxious, or even angry. Nevertheless, speech—even speech that upsets other segments of the population—is protected by the First Amendment unless it escalates into violence and misconduct."

Judge Hanen added: "The Court does find that Hassouna authentically holds a pro-Palestinian point of view that is protected by the First Amendment."

READ THE JUDGE'S RULING

While the injunction applies only to this client at this preliminary stage, Judge Hanen's reasoning indicates that this latest attempt to suppress advocacy for Palestine is likely to fail.

"State lawmakers should note this decision," said CAIR National Litigation and Civil Rights Director Lena Masri. "There's no place for banning boycotts under the First Amendment."

"This is a major victory of the First Amendment against Texas's repeated attempts to suppress speech in support of Palestine," said CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas. "These regressive attempts to create a Palestine-exception to the First Amendment betray the central role boycotts have played in our history."

Abbas noted that CAIR won a landmark legal victory in 2019 in a lawsuit over a previous version of the current law.

Today, CAIR called a proposed bill in Georgia to implement a similar anti-BDS law "a doomed effort" after a court ruled the original version of the law was unconstitutional.

SEE: Civil Rights Groups Condemn Georgia House Bill 383 as 'Doomed' Effort to Save State's Unconstitutional Anti-Boycott Law

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

http://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

http://twitter.com/cairnational

http://www.youtube.com/cairtv

https://www.instagram.com/cair_national/

https://action.cair.com/a/donate

If you would like to join CAIR's media list, please sign up here: https://action.cair.com/a/newsletters

CONTACT: CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri, 202-642-4934, lmasri@cair.com; CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas, 720-251-0425, gabbas@cair.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-welcomes-federal-judges-ruling-that-texas-anti-bds-law-violates-clients-free-speech-rights-301471056.html

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Chamber issues rare warning on Fed nominee Raskin, citing oil, gas views

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent an unprecedented letter to lawmakers raising concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, and her calls for federal regulators to transition financing away from the fossil fuel industry. The U.S. industry lobby group urged leaders of the Senate Banking Committee to question Raskin about those statements and her criticism of the Fed for allowing oil and gas companies to access emergency pandemic funds, among other issues. Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the trade group had never before sent a public letter questioning a Fed nominee, but noted the group had stopped short of opposing her nomination outright, at least for now.

  • Is Your Social Security Income Taxed?

    The IRS has begun to accept 2021 returns. This start to the tax season sparks an annual boom in taxpayers asking, Is my Social Security income taxed?

  • Ohio Promised $2.1 Billion in Incentives to Lure Chipmaker Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- The state of Ohio and its private economic development group offered Intel Corp. $2.1 billion in incentives to lure the chipmaker to the state, winning a national competition for the employer. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Bi

  • The Next Recession Is Coming. Here’s How to Time It.

    Will the Fed tighten the economy into a recession? That’s what some on Wall Street fear. Watch the yield curve for clues to the next downturn.

  • The IRS will stop sending out one type of taxpayer notice to try to cut down on aggravation this tax season

    The IRS said Thursday it is suspending the notices it churns out when the agency’s systems show a person paid a balance due, but there’s no record showing the income tax return has been filed.

  • Bridgewater Sees ‘Much Bigger’ Drop in Stocks Before Fed Blinks

    (Bloomberg) -- How much further is the Federal Reserve willing to let stocks slide? That’s the burning question of the moment for financial markets, and Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, has an answer: as much as 20% more.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields

  • The party’s over: The Fed and Congress have pulled their support from workers and investors

    The air that cushioned the working class from the COVID pandemic is leaking away. The air that intoxicated the stock market (SPX) (DJIA) (COMP) the bond market (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) the housing market, the crypto market (BTCUSD) the SPACs, the NFTs and the memes is fizzling away. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, and the investing class is getting nervous and defensive.

  • Amazon, Whole Foods can be sued by murderer rejected for delivery job

    A federal judge said Amazon.com Inc and its Whole Foods unit can be sued over the refusal to hire a convicted murderer who claimed to be rehabilitated after nearly 23 years in prison. In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Henry Franklin could pursue a proposed class action after being turned down for a grocery delivery job at Cornucopia Logistics, which serves Amazon and Whole Foods. Amazon determined after a background check that Franklin had lied on his April 2019 job application by answering "no" when asked if he had a criminal record.

  • Woman allegedly gang raped, tortured and paraded through streets

    Police say they expect more arrests in what the victim's family claim was a revenge attack over a spurned lover who took his own life.

  • Inflation: 'The question is: Will it fall enough?' Morgan Stanley managing director

    Michael Kushma, Global CIO of Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how inflation has affected the market.

  • Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday. Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June. Biden nominated https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/biden-nominates-2-appellate-judges-including-supreme-court-contender-2021-12-23 Childs last month to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but is putting that on hold while considering her for the Supreme Court.

  • New poll says Beshear’s approval rating is on the rise. Paul has big lead over Booker.

    Poll: Beshear’s approval rating has increased over the last year; Paul maintains significant lead over Booker

  • Meghan McCain calls Biden team's COVID-19 response 'moronic' after she tests positive

    Meghan McCain tested positive for COVID-19, as did her husband Ben Domenech. In a Daily Mail column she calls Biden team's virus response 'moronic.'

  • Colombia Stuns Economists With Bigger-Than-Expected Key Rate Hike to 4%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsColombia surprised most economists with the largest interest

  • Weaker U.S consumer spending, rising inflation pose dilemma for Fed

    U.S. consumer spending fell in December, suggesting the economy lost speed heading into the new year amid snarled supply chains and raging COVID-19 infections, while annual inflation increased at a pace last seen nearly 40 years ago. Wage inflation is also building up amid an acute shortage of workers. Private industry wages rose strongly in the fourth quarter, posting their largest annual gain since the mid-1980s, other data showed on Friday.

  • EU launches trade action against China despite German export fears

    Brussels is launching a case against China at the World Trade Organisation over its treatment of Lithuanian goods, amid reports that Germany fears the action will undermine its own trade links with the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Why even progressive companies like REI are wary of unions

    Companies like REI and Starbucks pride themselves on treating workers well—but seem to draw the line at unions.

  • Man Killed in Hail of Police Bullets Fired by NINE Cops on Nashville Interstate

    Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”

  • From the Anita Hill debacle to a historic Supreme Court nomination, Biden's unusual journey to champion of Black women

    Thirty years after overseeing the controversial Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas, President Biden is being credited for promoting Black women — both in his administration and in the federal judiciary.

  • Wave of U.S. Inflation Data Reinforces Fed Pivot to Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsA slew of U.S. inflation measures out Friday underscored the