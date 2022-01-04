U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,809.64
    +13.08 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,883.30
    +298.24 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,728.44
    -104.35 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.58
    +29.27 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    +1.14 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6720
    +0.0440 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1190
    +0.7830 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,310.02
    +371.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.34
    +31.99 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.48
    +125.94 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Caira Surgical Secures $5M Series Seed Financing to Develop New Standard of Care Navigation and Robotic Solutions for Joint Replacement Surgery

Caira Surgical Corporation
·2 min read

Pioneering company eliminates adoption barriers to navigated and robotic joint replacement through new radar surgical tracking technology and small footprint, cost-effective surgical solutions

Caira Surgical

Caira team members during a technology development lab, Houston, TX
Caira team members during a technology development lab, Houston, TX
Caira team members during a technology development lab, Houston, TX

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caira Surgical announced its latest influx of $5M seed capital in an oversubscribed series seed financing that closed last month. Caira's investor syndicate includes smart-money venture and strategic MedTech investors.

Caira's proprietary technology seeks to revolutionize the usability, safety, and accessibility of advanced surgical navigation and robotics for orthopedic surgery. The company's first product is a breakthrough sub-millimeter-accurate radar tracking system for knee replacement surgery. The system leverages advanced radar technologies to overcome line-of-sight interference and eliminate invasive surgical hardware and high-cost, large footprint capital equipment inherent with incumbent surgical tracking systems.

"We're thrilled to achieve this funding milestone in partnership with our industry-savvy investors," said Jon Greenwald, Co-Founder & CEO of Caira Surgical. The strategic Medtech leader of more than 20 years explained, "the series seed funding enables Caira to continue developing our breakthrough technology and positively impact orthopedic surgery and patient welfare. Additionally, the composition, commitment, and enthusiasm of our investor syndicate ensure that Caira will have continued access to the funding and resources necessary to realize our technology vision and meet our commercial objectives."

Series seed investors include a leading OUS Strategic and several MedTech venture funds. These include U.S.-based Mountain State Capital; Amsterdam-based Snowboat BV, a Dutch fund formed by the founders of Avania Clinical (previously Factory-CRO); and Grenoble, France-based Haventure, founded by Stephane Lavallee, Ph.D. Dr. Lavallee is also the Founder of surgical robotics company eCentenial. Previously, Dr. Lavallee founded surgical technology company, Orthotaxy, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, through French affiliate Apsis S.A.S. in 2018.

Caira's previous funding includes a pre-seed Friends & Family financing closed in 2020. In addition, the company received a National Science Foundation Small Business Technology Transfer Grant for $256,000 to research and develop novel radar-based tracking for navigation and robotics in orthopedic surgery.

In 2021 Caira was selected as one of only 25 companies to participate in the MedTech Innovator Accelerator and was recognized as a Top 5 Finalist for the MedTech Innovator Execution Award. The company was also awarded residency and access to Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS @ NYC in lower Manhattan.

Caira's sizeable addressable market for navigated and robotic technology for joint replacement totaled $5.1 Billion in 2019, projected to grow to over $13 Billion by 2030.

Caira is developing its groundbreaking innovations as a platform technology that will expand to address hip and shoulder replacement surgery and spinal applications.

For more information, please visit cairasurgical.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c52944af-591f-4624-baec-47bd5e06bc17


CONTACT: Contact: Irina Benimovich Chief Financial Officer ibenimovich@cairasurgical.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Stock Tanked 26% in December

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) dropped 26% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is still seeing the fallout from investors disappointed in fourth-quarter guidance as well as a general deflation in fintech stocks due to concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Is NVIDIA Still a Buy After Jumping 125% in 2021?

    Investors who owned NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) for all of 2021 have looked like geniuses. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have been and remain in high demand in hot sectors like gaming, data centers, and artificial intelligence. There's an investing philosophy that says that "winners keep winning," but while NVIDIA's business could keep growing at a rapid clip, the stock might disappoint investors in 2022.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank 29.1% in the Last Month of 2021

    After a dramatic pullback, the fuel cell stock is now down roughly 15% over the last year of trading.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • The rally in Coca-Cola's stock is just beginning: analyst

    Here is why this closely watched beverage analyst is more bullish on Coca-Cola's stock.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Apple stock climbed roughly 40.7% over the past year's trading, pushing its market capitalization to a staggering $3 trillion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock price jumped approximately 52% across the same stretch, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $2.51 trillion. The performance of these two stocks alone has radically shifted the overall narrative on growth stocks and led some to assume that the category as a whole has become overvalued.

  • Is It Time to Throw in the Towel on Novavax?

    Last month, I went out on a limb with a prediction about Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). On Dec. 14, I wrote that Novavax stock could "soar 20% or more within the next 20 days." Within three days, shares jumped 29%. Since then, Novavax gave up all of those gains and then some.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • At US$6.35, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...

  • Tencent Plans to Sell a Stake in Singapore’s Sea for Up to $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has sold $3 billion of shares in Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd. as it seeks funds for new initiatives and philanthropic efforts to aid wealth redistribution.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kreml

  • Here’s Why Distillate Capital Exited its Alibaba (BABA) Position

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate Capital’s U.S. and International Fundamental Stability & Value strategies returned -1.49% and -7.06% on a net of fees basis for the quarter, respectively. The U.S. portfolio lagged its S&P 500 benchmark by around […]

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • New Qualcomm Deal Augurs Big Things in 2022

    Strategic cooperation relationship with Z-One Tech unveiled