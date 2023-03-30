U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

Is Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Trading At A 35% Discount?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Cairn Homes is UK£1.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of UK£0.90 suggests Cairn Homes is potentially 35% undervalued

  • Our fair value estimate is similar to Cairn Homes' analyst price target of €1.37

Does the March share price for Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Cairn Homes

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (€, Millions)

€92.4m

€94.8m

€96.9m

€98.7m

€100.4m

€101.9m

€103.3m

€104.7m

€106.0m

€107.3m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 3.28%

Est @ 2.64%

Est @ 2.19%

Est @ 1.88%

Est @ 1.66%

Est @ 1.51%

Est @ 1.40%

Est @ 1.33%

Est @ 1.27%

Est @ 1.24%

Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 10%

€83.9

€78.2

€72.6

€67.2

€62.1

€57.2

€52.7

€48.5

€44.6

€41.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €608m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €107m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (10%– 1.2%) = €1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.2b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= €464m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €1.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cairn Homes as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.249. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cairn Homes

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

  • Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for CRN.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

  • Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Cairn Homes, we've compiled three additional aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Cairn Homes has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CRN's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

