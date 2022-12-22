Caitlin E. Horton is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GORDONSVILLE, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caitlin E. Horton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Owner in winemaking and her professional excellence as an expert winemaker at Horton Vineyards.

Ms. Horton pursued an education at Keiser University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2020. She obtained her certification in winemaking from Cornell University in 2022. Ms. Horton has excelled as a winemaker with Horton Vineyards in Gordonsville, VA., having been featured in The Washington Post, Viva Weekly, Virginia Living, and Gone in the Garden. She has received the Silver Award as a testament to her exceptional winemaking expertise.

Ms. Horton was influenced to study winemaking by her grandparents who made fruit wine in their cabin basement. They eventually entered the wine business, investing in a winery and leasing Montdomaine Winery. Her grandfather ultimately introduced grapes that are now considered staples of such brands as the Viognier, Cabernet Franc, Tannat, Grenache, and Petit Manseng, among others. Ms. Horton's grandmother was the recipient of the Monteith Award, which is considered among the most prestigious accolades in the wine industry.

Ms. Horton hopes to continue building upon the legacy of her grandparents by producing high quality wines and expanding their current product line.

