U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,239.18
    +19.63 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,466.24
    +19.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,020.33
    +108.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.41
    -15.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.14
    -0.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.40
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    28.15
    +0.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,789.84
    -376.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.67
    -25.56 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Caitlin Fullam Creates a Magical World of Surreal Landscapes

Ellyn Kail
·8 min read

All images by Caitlin Fullam. Used with permission. For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

“These photos were an escape for me during a dark time,” photographer Caitlin Fullam tells me. “I created a whimsical world of surreal pastel landscapes because I felt stuck. I craved new places, warmth, and color.” This past winter, Caitlin spent early mornings and late nights on the road and in the mountains, exploring landscapes across Colorado and New Mexico. She used double exposures on film to document the journeys she took on those endless December and January days, across rugged terrain and into the depths of her own imagination.

Want to have your work featured, too? Take a look at the different ways you can apply.

Once, she saw the full moon set and the sun rise simultaneously over Loveland Pass, watching the skies turn pink at twelve thousand feet. The air hovered around zero degrees Fahrenheit, but there she stood, breathing it in. In between clicks of the shutter, she kept her fingers toasty with a pair of rechargeable hand warmers, tucked into her ski mittens.

After months of COVID-19 restrictions, the natural world beckoned Caitlin with promises of brighter days and warmer horizons. When she answered its call, she found the once-familiar and well-trodden landscapes of Colorado and New Mexico transformed into scenes from a dream, with strangeness and magic at every turn. We asked her about the project.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: What was happening in your life when you made these images, and how did what you were feeling inform what we see here?

Caitlin Fullam: I shot this series from December 2020 through January 2021. During winter in Colorado, I found my surroundings to be uninspiring and gloomy. The dead trees and short days combined with pandemic restrictions and the weight of the world’s collective grief had me feeling down.

I had recently decided to take a long break from digital photography after feeling burnt out and unsure about my career path. I decided to switch to film and challenge myself to find the beauty close to home, to create a magical world for myself despite the pandemic blues.

Phoblographer: How did you find these landscapes? Are they well-known or off the beaten path?

Caitlin Fullam: A lot of these landscapes I shot from my backyard in Boulder, Colorado. I’ve been lucky to spend the pandemic renting a cottage with amazing mountain views, and that means getting to easily watch amazing sunrises and sunsets on a daily basis. The other landscapes in this series I shot at Loveland Pass, Colorado, which is a very accessible spot I always recommend for sunrises. There are also a few photos taken in Taos, from an Airbnb I rented near Arroyo Seco.

Finding quiet places that I can experience alone is something I seek out but rarely find. Getting out for sunrise certainly helps, and of course, having a private view of the mountains at home is a treasured luxury. Sometimes I rent Airbnbs or car camp in remote places with the express purpose of enjoying solitude within a magical landscape, as I did in Taos.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: Have you always been drawn to wide-open spaces?

Caitlin Fullam: Nature played a big role in my very active childhood. I grew up in New Jersey and spent a lot of time playing outside in the lush woods near my house, climbing trees, running around my neighborhood barefoot, playing in dirt, and swimming in the ocean.

Though I was an adventurous kid, I didn’t develop a thorough appreciation for nature’s beauty until a few years ago when I got into camping in the West. I would credit my solo road trip through Montana and Banff in August 2018 with truly falling in love with vast landscapes.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: You shot this project on Portra 160 and Portra 400 35mm. Why did you choose these film stocks, in particular? What qualities drew you to them?

Caitlin Fullam: I didn’t have very much experience in film, so I was just experimenting and didn’t know what to expect. I did some research online and crossed my fingers for pastel results, particularly for pinks and purples.

Prior to this series, I had probably shot fewer than a dozen rolls in my life. Though I was inexperienced, shooting film turned out to be a big relief from the pressure I was feeling around photography. A new wave of inspiration motivated me to seek out sunrises and sunsets and really take my time to think through compositions.

In the past, my shoot style was less thoughtful and more along the lines of, “travel to a beautiful location and shoot as many photos as I can.” So having the limitations of a set number of frames, not being able to see the results immediately, and not being able to travel much, I had to get more creative and revel in the slowness.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: Can you tell us more about your gear set up in general?

Caitlin Fullam: For this series, I used a Canon Rebel 2000 SLR, and two lenses: Canon 24-70mm f2.8 and a Canon 70-200mm f2.8. Sometimes for a double exposure, I might take one frame with the wider lens, then switch to the telephoto for the second frame.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: How did you create these double exposures?

Caitlin Fullam: Most of the double exposures in this series I shot in-camera, and a couple of them I combined later in Photoshop. For the ones I shot in-camera, the Canon Rebel 2000 has a nifty multiple exposure function that you can use to set the number of exposures; I mostly chose two or three.

Then for each frame, I underexposed by a stop or two. When I look through my viewfinder, there’s a focusing grid of boxes, which I used as a marker to carefully line up compositions. I also keep a notebook where I roughly sketch out double exposure ideas.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: Why double exposures? What did double exposures capture about your experiences, memories, and feelings that single exposures might not?

Caitlin Fullam: There are a few reasons. I often aim for a slightly surreal flair in my work, so in-camera film double exposures provide a perfect way to create a dreamlike scene or surreality without having to spend lots of time on my laptop later fiddling around.

Also, double exposures feel so playful and interesting to me! I love the idea of creating a story by intentionally combining two separate images. The process itself is fun because I creatively construct the scene in my head prior and then try to bring it to life, which is much easier said than done.

I found it very satisfying and exciting to compose shots, not knowing if they would turn out or not. The most exciting one for me was the image of street lamps and clouds. I made it by shooting one frame of street lamps handheld at night during a snowstorm and the next frame the following morning during a cloud inversion. I got such a giddy rush when the scans came back to see that the image came together so perfectly.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam
<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: Are you the person in some of these images? If so, why was it important for you to jump into the frame?

Caitlin Fullam: Yes, I am the person in the photos. I’ve been shooting self-portraits for years as a means of self-expression. The double exposure of me walking through a series of archways into a mountainous wonderland reflects my ways of coping with grief and fear during the pandemic: daydreaming, nature, creativity, and retreating into myself.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: How did you decide on the color palette for this series, and might you tell us how you achieved these extraordinary hues?

Caitlin Fullam: Color has always been one of the most important parts of my photography, so I knew what I was looking for going into it: purply blues, pink tones, reddish oranges. That’s how I edit my digital photos in Lightroom, so I didn’t want to deviate much from my usual style, mostly because it’s just what appeals to me. However, the scans I got back weren’t exactly what I had in mind, so I tinkered around in Lightroom using split toning to achieve the extra punch of color and consistency in tones.

<a href="https://www.caitlinfullam.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:© Caitin Fullam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">© Caitin Fullam</a>
© Caitin Fullam

Phoblographer: What drew you to photography in the first place, and in what ways, if any, did working on this project remind you of the reasons you were first attracted to the medium?

Caitlin Fullam: I bought my first serious DSLR at a time when I knew I wanted to create but had no clue what or how, having buried my artistic side for many years. Making art just felt out of reach at the time, like a locked door I’d lost the key to, but a voice inside me insisted that I try.

“So I quit my desk job at the time and decided to just start from scratch: watching Youtube tutorials, shooting everything, and struggling for years until I found my style. Taking on this project of film photography was a bit similar in that it was a rebellion against the suffocating pressure of my career and a big step away from it to create just for me.

In both cases, I listened to the voice inside that was telling me to stop and try something new. Now I’m back to shooting digital again in addition to film, but I feel like my relationship to photography, on the whole, has dramatically improved since embarking on this project.

To see more of Caitlin Fullam’s work, visit her website. Shop for her prints here, and follow her latest work on Instagram at caitlinfullam.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Rides Meme-Stock Wave to S&P Optimism Over Capital Structure

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. gifted retail shareholders free popcorn. Meanwhile, Reddit day traders gave AMC a path to stability.The movie theater operator has cashed in on its meme-stock status to raise some $1.25 billion through equity offerings in recent months. That, combined with an improving outlook for the movie industry, warranted a credit upgrade from S&P Global Ratings.S&P boosted AMC’s rating to CCC+ from CCC-, a two-notch upgrade that still leaves the company deeply

  • Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

    U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands is facing a $12 billion lawsuit from a former partner in a Macau court, in a case set to shine a light over how coveted casino licenses were awarded in the world's biggest gambling hub two decades ago. Former partner Asian American Entertainment Corporation, headed by Taiwanese businessman Marshall Hao, is seeking damages of around 70% of Sands’ Macau profits from 2004 to 2022. The trial, starting June 16, alleges that Sands breached its contract with Asian American for a casino license in Macau, the only legal gambling destination in China.

  • Embraer’s Eve in $2 Billion Merger Talks With Zanite SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Embraer SA surged as much as 15% Thursday after confirming that it’s in talks to merge Eve Urban Air Mobility, its electric vehicle takeoff and landing unit, with Zanite Acquisition Corp.The talks with the special purpose acquisition company are ongoing and could end without an agreement, Embraer said Thursday in an emailed statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. The deal is slated to value the combined entity at about $2 billion, according to people with knowl

  • China Tells Banks to Stress Test Their Evergrande Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have instructed major creditors of China Evergrande Group to conduct a fresh round of stress tests on their exposure to the world’s most indebted developer, according to people familiar with the matter.Authorities led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, China’s top financial regulator, recently told lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. to assess the potential hit to their capital and liquidity should Evergrande run into

  • Bitcoin Junk Bonds Offer Imperfect But In-Demand Crypto Pathway

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., already well on its way to transforming from a software company into a Bitcoin repository, just sold junk bonds that give investors a novel way to put money into the cryptocurrency.The question on Wall Street’s mind, though, is why there was so much demand for the debt when there are more straightforward and potentially more lucrative ways to invest if Bitcoin ever makes it “to the moon” -- like just buying Bitcoin itself.Nevertheless, MicroStrategy had an easy

  • Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi's newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT's shares to a 17-month high. Altice UK is owned by Next Alt, dealmaker Drahi's private holding, which also controls SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange.

  • Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk

    Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco locked in another $6 billion on Wednesday to help fund a large dividend as it returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a document showed. The debt issuance, which will help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment that will mostly go to the government, comprises tranches of three, five and 10 years, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal and seen by Reuters showed. Aramco sold $1 billion in the three-year tranche at 65 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), $2 billion in the five-year portion at 85 bps over UST and $3 billion in 10-year paper at 120 bps over UST.

  • U.S. CPI, ECB Meeting, Bitcoin and GameStop - What's Moving Markets

    Last month OPEC’s report said demand will rise by 5.95 million barrels per day this year, or 6.6%, predicting that growth in China and the United States would counter the coronavirus crisis in India.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Chuxing Files For Initial Public Offering

    China ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing on Thursday revealed plans for an initial public offering expected to raise billions.

  • Oddsmakers sour on Bitcoin, say $10,000 dip looks increasingly likely

    Bookies say there’s a better than 50% chance that Bitcoin falls back to 2019 levels.

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • Coinbase strikes deal to let you add crypto to your 401(k)

    Workers at participating companies can put up to 5% of their 401(k) account balances into cryptocurrency.

  • China's Nio Faces Battle Royale After Return From Brink of Ruin

    (Bloomberg) -- William Li is being mobbed. At a gala dinner in Shanghai, the founder of Chinese electric carmaker Nio Inc. can barely move forward in the buffet queue before being stopped for another selfie, handshake or hug. Swapping his usual attire of jeans and a T-shirt for a tailored grey suit and blue dress shirt, the tall 46-year-old happily obliges with a smile.Li manages to spoon a small amount of fried rice and vegetables onto his plate, but he’s not here for the food. Over the next th

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses $20 Billion as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European companies have no intention of decoupling from China

    Forget Covid-19 and tensions in the UK-China and EU-China relationship. European companies are committed to the Chinese market.

  • IMF sees legal, economic issues with El Salvador's bitcoin move

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it has economic and legal concerns regarding the move by El Salvador to make bitcoin a parallel legal tender, further clouding the outlook for an IMF-backed program and widening spreads on the country's bonds. El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting its use for its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances back home. "Adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis," said Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, during a scheduled press briefing.

  • Elizabeth Warren, US Lawmakers Put Bitcoin on Trial in Senate CBDC Hearing

    While a Senate Banking Committee hearing ostensibly focused on central bank digital currencies, bitcoin’s role in the ecosystem drew much of the attention.