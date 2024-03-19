Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom team up for new sports podcast

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are reuniting for a new podcast.

The former champion athletes will host a sports-themed chatfest titled “Keeping Up with Sports,” alongside podcast kingpin Zach Hirsch.

Set to launch in the coming weeks, the show will include interviews with personalities from both the entertainment and sports worlds and examine personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight with competition, according to Monday’s announcement.

“I know the dialogues we have on Keeping Up with Sports will emphasize athletes’ unique stories, and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” Jenner, 74, said in a statement.

Before coming out as transgender in 2015, Jenner — who won a gold medal for the men’s decathlon at the 1976 Olympic games — was married to Kardashian momager Kris Jenner for 22 years.

Odom, the 44-year-old ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, won two NBA championships as a power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

Former boxing champ Sugar Ray Leonard, who also took home a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics, is set to be interviewed for the first episode. The 76-year-old will open up about being a victim of sexual abuse by one of his coaches, which he detailed in his 2011 memoir “The Big Fight: My Life In and Out of the Ring.”

Other guests lined up for “Keeping Up with Sports” include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, professional stuntman Steve-O, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall and author and TV personality Amber Rose, who famously dated Kanye West before he married Kim Kardashian.