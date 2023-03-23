U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

CAIXA ANNOUNCES RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 9.2 BILLION IN 2022

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BRASILIA, Brazil, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the fourth quarter result (4Q22).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I.  Accounting Net Income of R$ 2.2 billion in 4Q22 and R$ 9.8 billion in 2022.

II.  Recurring Net Income of R$ 2.0 billion in 4Q22 and R$ 9.2 billion in 2022.

III.  R$ 91.2 billion provided in mortgage loans with SBPE (Brazilian System of Savings and Loan) resources, up by 10.1% YoY.

IV.  R$ 70.5 billion provided in mortgage loans with FGTS (Worker's Severance Fund) resources, up by 22.2% YoY.

V.  Balance of R$ 637.9 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 13.6% YoY.

VI.  Balance of R$ 1.0 trillion in the total loan portfolio, up by 16.7% YoY.

VII.  Total loan origination of R$ 509.8 billion, up by 16.6% YoY.

VIII.  Balance of R$ 231.0 billion in commercial credit, up by 17.9% YoY.

IX.  Balance of R$ 44.1 billion in Agro loans, up by 167.5% YoY.

X.  Balance of R$ 102.5 billion in payroll-deductible loans, up by 22.8% YoY.

XI.  CAIXA's assets totaled R$ 1.6 trillion, up by 9.4% in 12 months.

XII.  Net Equity of R$ 122.6 billion, up by 9.9% YoY.

XIII.  Delinquency rate of 2.09% in 4Q22.

XIV.  92.5% of CAIXA's loans rated between AA-C, and 92% with real collateral, demonstrating the portfolio's quality.

XV.  R$ 23.2 billion collected by CAIXA Lotteries in 2022, up by 25.6% YoY. Of the amount collected, R$ 9.0 billion were allocated for social purposes.

XVI.  Basel ratio of 18.4%, 6.9 p.p. higher than the regulatory minimum, and Tier 1 Capital of 15.2% in 4Q22.

XVII.  R$ 308.9 billion in social benefits paid in 2022.

XVIII.  R$ 123.8 billion in INSS benefits paid in 2022, up by 9.1% YoY.

XIX.  R$ 111.4 billion in Auxílio Brasil benefits paid in 2022, up by 345.7% YoY.

 

WEBCAST FOR THE 4Q22 RESULTS: March 23, 2023, 9:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=07625645-1f2f-430a-b2a4-14ef50a238a8

4Q22 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation, and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caixa-announces-recurring-net-income-of-r-9-2-billion-in-2022--301779563.html

SOURCE CAIXA ECONOMICA FEDERAL

