Caizcoin's Official Website Undergoes Complete Makeover, Aims To Enhance User-Experience

·3 min read

CHAM, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to bring an ethical revolution in cryptocurrency, Caizcoin is set to create history with its first-ever crypto trading platform built upon Islamic banking and finance rules. From business moguls to ordinary people, everyone today is talking about cryptocurrency. What's lacking in the current market is an Islam DeFi ecosystem that caters to the needs of those who want to conduct their digital financing operations in a safe and morally backed environment. Well, that's what the caiz developers are after. They have developed a Muslim cryptocurrency that will enable every individual from all around the globe to experience seamless crypto trading without worrying about anything else. Their new website was recently launched to enhance the user experience and enable easy navigation.

"Caiz'' is derived from the Arabic word "Jaiz," which means permissible or legal. Caizcoin is a legal cryptocurrency that is launched to impart innumerable financial benefits and utilities. Islamic principles are pretty stringent and community-centric in banking and finance, which makes their adoption in advanced blockchain technology extremely difficult. The caiz team found this contention an unfair ground to restrict Muslim ummah from enjoying the state-of-art technology and so developed a platform that is a perfect amalgam of Islamic virtues and blockchain technology.

Caizcoin was developed in 2018 by Caiz Holding AG and a group of highly-spirited developers who wanted to revolutionize the crypto space. Caiz Holding AG is a long-term investment company that focuses on new technology and drives innovative initiatives to create sustainable economic and social values for its stakeholders. Their management comprises famous lawyers, former board members and judge-notaries, compliance and audit officers, a lawyer as their secretary and other legal personalities. Caizcoin is a 100% subsidiary of Caiz Holding AG based in Cham, Switzerland.

The crypto world is known for its volatility and malicious practices surfacing in different forms and shapes now and then. At such times, Caizcoin's efforts in building a moral platform will prove to be highly beneficial for small investors who are wandering for safe opportunities. The Crypto Company has made it clear on various occasions that their innovative financial solution will help the moslem crypto community in multiplying the results of their financial endeavours and would be advantageous for any other individual, irrespective of his background or religious affinity. The aim is to break the territorial boundary and build a community of like-minded people who agree to be driven by Islamic prudential rules. Since Islamic finance needs the express inclusion of moral and ethical principles, the Caizteam has obtained various certificates that make their venture more legitimate. Zertifikate ISO9001 is one such document that provides the necessary assurance of its legitimacy.

The developer team of Caizcoin has worked closely with international scholars, renowned economists, business specialists, and tech experts to build their advanced blockchain - Caizchain. It comes with meager transaction costs, distributed ledger, a top-notch consensus algorithm, and a transaction speed that surpasses all the popular blockchains functioning

today. Since Caizcoin is all about easing the financial operation of their community, they have devised a user-intuitive interface and rigorously tested their API on various parameters to ensure high-quality performance and scalability. The website recently underwent a complete makeover, and the team added a new whitepaper and lightpaper to allow potential investors to grasp a deep understanding of their vision and goals.

Social Links:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/caizcoin_official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/caizcoin/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Caizcoin-100282385356919/
Telegram: https://t.me/caizcoin_official
Company website: https://caizcoin.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caizcoins-official-website-undergoes-complete-makeover-aims-to-enhance-user-experience-301360199.html

SOURCE Caizcoin

