U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,933.84
    +157.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

CAJ recognizes Canadian lawyers who vigorously defend media freedoms with 2021 Charles Bury Award

·3 min read

MONTREAL, May 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) has awarded the prestigious Charles Bury Award to the legends of Canadian lawyers who have generously provided pro-bono legal services to help uphold journalists' rights to report on matters of significant public interest.

"Over the past four decades, there have been dozens and dozens of lawyers who have answered late-night calls from CAJ presidents, who've gone above and beyond in their tireless support of the CAJ's public-interest advocacy work," said CAJ president Brent Jolly.

"In a time when press freedom is under attack in Canada, this award pays homage to those exceptional individuals who stand with journalists and help them ensure their constitutionally-protected rights, freedoms, and liberties are upheld."

The critical work performed by lawyers in defending media freedom against encroachment by government and law enforcement agencies was brought into clear focus, again, this past year.

In July, for example, the CAJ, in partnership with a coalition of news organizations and press freedom groups, won a case at the B.C. Supreme Court that required the RCMP to grant media full access to the blockades at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.

Then, in November, the CAJ decried the illegal arrest of two Canadian journalists reporting on the construction of a contentious natural gas pipeline in Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia. With assistance from counsel, charges against both were later dropped.

"In many cases, lawyers have swept in to protect journalists from arbitrary arrest and against charges that should never have been laid in the first place," Jolly said.

"Too often, police and governments have disproportionately targeted freelancers and small media organizations who would not otherwise be able to afford counsel. We are deeply grateful to lawyers who took on that duty to help uphold the public's right to know."

Sean Hern, a Victoria, B.C.-based lawyer who represented the CAJ and coalition in the Fairy Creek case, accepted the Bury Award, on behalf of all lawyers being honoured, at the CAJ's annual awards gala dinner tonight in Montreal.

This marks the second time in the CAJ's history that media lawyers have earned recognition for their work. In 2009, lawyers Paul Schabas, Peter Jacobsen, Jason Gratl, John Norris, and others, were acknowledged for their pro-bono work.

The Charles Bury Award, formerly called the President's Award, is given under circumstances of exceptional merit to people or organizations that have made a significant contribution to Canadian journalism. The award was renamed in honour of veteran journalist and long-time CAJ board member Charles Bury, who died in February 2014.

Last year, the CAJ's Bury Award recognized investigative data journalists, and professors, Fred Vallance-Jones and David McKie for their pioneering work in the field of computer-assisted reporting/data journalism in Canada over the past several decades in both newsrooms and classrooms across the country.

Other former winners include the late Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi (posthumously), Journal de Montréal crime reporter Michel Auger; Radio-Canada investigative reporter Marie-Maude Denis, the Aboriginal People's Television Network, J-Source, and Massey College.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

www.caj.cawww.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalistswww.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/28/c3572.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia has lost over 1,000 tanks in Ukraine, says Pentagon

    The U.S. Department of Defense believes that Russia has lost around 1,000 tanks over the course of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in addition to 350 artillery systems, almost 30 bombers, and over 50 helicopters, CNN reported on May 26, citing senior U.S. defense officials.

  • NRA Boss Skirts No-Confidence Vote as Internal Tensions Erupt

    (Bloomberg) -- National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre avoided a no-confidence vote that would have ousted him from the post he’s held for more than 30 years, just days after a school massacre recharged the debate over US gun laws.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Over

  • Ex-SEC Lawyer Elon Musk Tried to Get Fired Heads to Robinhood

    (Bloomberg Law) -- A Big Law associate who drew the ire of Elon Musk for his prior work at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has left Cooley for an assistant general counsel position at the online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge t

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses school safety after Uvalde shooting

    Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks on legislative responses to gun violence after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Food Stamps: Emergency SNAP Benefits Expire in May for These States

    With the aim of "returning to normal," many states have already called an end to their public health emergencies and, subsequently, the enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...

  • Why Canada banned Huawei from its 5G network

    The Chinese telecommunications firm has faced accusations that its technology could provide a potential backdoor for espionage.

  • Defense & National Security — McCarthy rebukes Jan. 6 panel

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has responded to a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which he questioned the panel’s legitimacy. We’ll break down the letter. Plus, we’ll recap President Biden’s commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy. This is Defense & National Security, your nightly…

  • SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in May?

    According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for...

  • Jan 6 committee condemns Kevin McCarthy’s subpoena refusal as an ‘assault on the rule of law’

    House GOP leader and other Republican members have refused to give evidence to panel, raising possibility of legal clash

  • Boris Johnson declares war on rip-off petrol stations

    Boris Johnson is declaring war on petrol stations that fail to pass on the Government’s fuel duty cut, pledging to name and shame those that refuse to drop their prices.

  • House GOP Leader McCarthy Disputes Validity of Jan. 6 Panel’s Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is resisting compliance with a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol -- questioning its legal authority to even issue subpoenas.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urge

  • China's interest in US agriculture poses security threat, federal report warns

    A federal report warned Friday that China's determination to be agriculturally dominant poses a significant economic and security threat to the United States.

  • Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'

    Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said on Saturday he had a “wonderful meeting” with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the new government's attention to the Pacific Islands. “Fiji is not anyone’s backyard - we are a part of a Pacific family," Bainimarama wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/FijiPM/status/1530265872354332673?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet, posting a picture of himself and Penny Wong shaking hands.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to comply with January 6 attack panel subpoena

    The Republican minority leader sent an 11-page letter appearing to demand materials from the committee related to his questioning

  • Europe’s Push to Punish Putin Is Falling Short of the Rhetoric

    (Bloomberg) -- As the European Union’s impasse over its supposedly imminent Russian oil embargo stretched into days and then weeks, one ambassador quoted Samuel Beckett’s play “Waiting for Godot” to his colleagues: “Nothing happens, nobody comes, nobody goes, it’s awful!”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellEliz

  • Massachusetts Governor Vetoes Bill that Would Give Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Immigrants

    Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker on Friday vetoed a bill that would make illegal immigrants eligible to receive state-issued driver’s licenses, though state lawmakers are poised to override the veto.

  • Cops Are Only Human, But They Unforgivably Failed in Uvalde

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyIn the wake of an unspeakably violent tragedy, there’s often (and understandably) a fog of bad information floating around. Such is the case with the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.The public was initially told that the 18-year-old who massacred 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School was encountered by a police officer before he entered the building.The new story is that “he walked in unobstructed initially” after

  • The GOP’s two favorite Dems try to turn their cred into a guns deal

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have cut a huge infrastructure deal with Republicans and helped preserve the filibuster. Can that give them bipartisan progress on the thorniest of issues?

  • Biden laments violence and fear as Texas official says police made ‘wrong decision’

    Timeline suggests about 78 minutes passed from when the gunman entered school to when officers breached the classroom

  • Trump chief of staff burned papers after the 2020 election, Jan 6 committee told

    Trump chief of staff reportedly burned the documents in his fireplace, according to reports