Cajon Valley Union School District Families Stranded in Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16th, the day before school started in the Cajon Valley Union School District, one family reached out to Fraidoon and Mohammad, Family and Community Liaisons for the Cajon Valley Union School District, to please hold their spot at their local school. The Cajon Valley Union School District Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Office that supports a global community of families has been in direct contact with their families and students stranded in Afghanistan.

The FACE Office has been recognized by the California Department of Education, National School Board Association, and other global organizations for building powerful relationships with their families. The FACE Department employs 16 Community Liaisons whose main focus is building relationships that positively impact students' academic and social-emotional outcomes so that every child is happy, in healthy relationships, and on a path to gainful employment.

Students and their parents who traveled to Afghanistan this summer to visit their extended family reached out to their community liaisons for assistance when the crisis in Afghanistan started. They asked Fraidoon and Mohammad, Cajon Valley Community Liaisons, to hold their children's spots in their classrooms while they were stranded in Afghanistan. Mike Serban, Director of the FACE Office, began gathering a comprehensive list of all Cajon Valley Students known to be in Afghanistan. They have been working with Congressman Issa's office, who have been incredibly supportive in the attempt to bring these families home. The East County San Diego community and district staff continue to send positive thoughts and well wishes to all of our families as we await their safe return. The Cajon Valley Union School District - many cultures, one community.

About Cajon Valley

Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Recently showcased during the National Safe School Reopening Summit, Cajon Valley has garnered national recognition as a leader in educational excellence and innovation. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment, making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit our website at www.cajonvalley.net.

Story continues

Media Contact

Howard Shen

619-590-5823

317482@email4pr.com

Cajon Valley Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cajon-valley-union-school-district-families-stranded-in-afghanistan-301362986.html

SOURCE Cajon Valley Union School District