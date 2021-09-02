U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,249.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,608.75
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.50
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -1.3040 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -16.48 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,380.29
    +2,214.01 (+4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.23
    +74.07 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,531.19
    +80.17 (+0.28%)
     

Cajoo raises $40 million for its instant grocery delivery service

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

French startup Cajoo is raising some money in order to compete more aggressively in the new and highly competitive category of food delivery companies. Interestingly, the lead investor in today’s funding round is Carrefour, the supermarket giant. Headline (formerly e.ventures) is also participating in the round as well as existing investors Frst and XAnge.

Carrefour’s investment isn’t just a financial investment. Cajoo will take advantage of Carrefour’s purchasing organization. This way, Cajoo will be able to offer more products to its customers.

Cajoo is part of a group of startups that try to create a whole new category of grocery deliveries. The company operates dark stores and manages its own inventory of products. Customers can then order items without having to think whether they’ll be home when the delivery happens. Around 15 minutes later, a delivery person shows up with your groceries.

The startup competes with Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and a few others. It also indirectly competes with traditional retailers and their online ordering systems.

“It’s a category that is incredibly capital intensive,” co-founder and CEO Henri Capoul told me. “We own the entire value chain. If we want to expand, we have to launch hubs, we have to buy products.”

With $40 million on its bank account, Cajoo now wants to solidify its strong market position in its home country. The service is currently live in 10 French cities — Paris, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Levallois-Perret, Boulogne-Billancourt, Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Montpellier.

And yet, the company is already facing some competition in Paris for instance. But Henri Capoul sees it as market validation. “There are a lot of players that have raised a lot of money. But it’s a regulated market. We own all our products and we have to comply with regulation. We can’t sell everything at a loss,” he said.

While Henri Capoul expects some sort of consolidation down the road, the company is doing everything to remain a big, independent company. “European champions will be national champions first. Right now, some players can overcome a lack of products with discounts. I’m convinced that the future of this category will be represented by three or four local players that are strong in other countries.” Henri Capoul said.

Cajoo is currently the only French company operating at this scale in this category. So it’s clear that the company sees itself as a market leader in France first. But the company is already looking at other markets as well — Belgium, Italy, Spain, maybe Portugal or Eastern Europe countries.

But first, the company wants to grow its team. The number of employees working in the HQ is going to double by the end of the year. Operations and delivery teams will also grow quite drastically. The company expects a fivefold increase by the end of the year on this front.

Some delivery people are directly hired by Cajoo. But the company is also relying on partners — both contracting companies and freelancers. So the company faces some of the challenges that Deliveroo and Uber Eats also face.

Cajoo might be a great business idea, but users will have to ask themselves whether it really solves an important need or they’re just using it because it exists. Instant delivery companies could have a real impact on brick-and-mortar shops over the long run.

Cajoo promises grocery deliveries in 15 minutes

Recommended Stories

  • Bears Beware: Corporate Insiders Warming Up to Their Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- From stretched valuations to Federal Reserve tapering and a resurgence of Covid virus variants, there is no shortage of worries for stock investors. But anyone feeling tempted to bail might consider this: executives in charge of U.S. companies are stepping up their purchases. Corporate insiders, whose buying correctly signaled the bear-market bottom in March 2020, are not afraid of chasing the record-setting rally. More than 1,000 corporate executives and officers have snapped up

  • As Ida hit, homeless, other vulnerable people left behind

    With Hurricane Ida's winds screaming and only a tent and tarp for shelter, Angelique Hebert clung to her husband under a bridge where the couple had sought refuge. Homeless and with few options in the bayous and small communities of southern Louisiana, they said they simply couldn’t afford to get out of Ida's path. Despite mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders in south Louisiana parishes, many residents who wanted to flee were left to fend for themselves as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland ravaged Louisiana.

  • These common transactions can result in unanticipated mutual fund share sales — and a tax surprise

    In last week’s Tax Guy column, I pointed out that one big negative about equity mutual funds is that you don’t have much control over taxes. If the fund sells investments that have gone up in value since they were acquired, the resulting gains will be passed out to you in the form of dividend distributions. If you hold your fund shares in a taxable brokerage firm account, those distributions will be taxable.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Falls As Analysts Debate Annual Recurring Revenue Growth

    CrowdStrike stock wavered as analysts focused on its annual recurring revenue, or ARR, growth in the wake of its earnings report.

  • WKHS Stock Drops On Reported SEC Probe Of EV Startup

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly launched an investigation into EV truck maker Workhorse Group. WKHS stock fell. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the SEC probe involving Workhorse, an early investor in embattled EV startup Lordstown, was alluded to in a denial letter for a Freedom of Information Act request.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.