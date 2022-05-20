Cakap Represents Indonesia at World Economic Forum 2022, Brings Nation's Commitment to Recover Economy Through Edtech Platform

The Ministry of Investment/BKPM cooperates with several Indonesian companies at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Switzerland. Cakap is the only edtech startup from Indonesia that will present technology-based solutions to address the challenges of equal distribution of education throughout the country. Cakap also carries a mission in line with the Indonesian Presidency at the G20 to accelerate the national economic recovery.

JAKARTA, Inodnesia, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cakap, as one of the biggest edtech companies in Indonesia, continuously proves its contribution as the leading edtech company by participating in the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022. Hosted in Davos, Switzerland, the annual meeting will be held on May 22nd - 26th, 2022. The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization committed to the engaging business, global and regional politics, and related industries. As WEF is a meeting of the world's prestigious economic and business sectors, Cakap carries a mission to strengthen its position as a leading edtech platform in the country, providing upskilling education solutions in foreign languages and vocational education through technology. This mission is in line with the government's mission in economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

(left to right) Yohan Limerta, CTO & Co-Founder of Cakap; Tomy Yunus, CEO & Co-Founder of Cakap

In education, WEF is committed to adapting technological changes with an education and training system that aims to prepare individuals to become skilled workers. The WEF also states that more than 50% of the current workforce will require additional training by 2025. However, another challenge arises regarding how individuals must adapt in the face of technological disruption in the learning process. Therefore, this is very much in line with Cakap's plan to improve the competence of Indonesian human resources through upskilling programs.

Tomy Yunus, CEO & Co-Founder of Cakap expressed his gratitude because Cakap has become an Indonesia's representative in demonstrating the success story of the edtech platform in impacting individuals and the country's economy. "The mission of the World Economic Forum in the education sector is to stop the skills gap globally, which has been applied to Cakap's mission through foreign language learning and vocational classes. We want to improve Indonesian human resources with these skills to increase their global competitiveness."

At the preliminary meeting of WEF 2022 earlier this year, President Joko Widodo mentioned three focuses of the economic recovery under Indonesia's G20 Presidency: optimizing digital technology for faster economic transformation. In the tourism sector, which was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Cakap provided training for tourism workers and activists collaborating with related ministries and business entities. "In Labuan Bajo, we launched an online English course program for 5,000 tourism sector workers. Labuan Bajo was chosen because it is one of the priority destinations that will support economic recovery in the tourism sector." Tomy said.

In the sense of technology, during the Davos event, Cakap will show virtual classes through Augmented and Virtual Reality, which edtech startups have not widely used in Indonesia. The new prototype concept Metacourse of an interactive class using the latest technology will be presented at the Indonesian Pavilion during the WEF event. "This shows that Cakap is not only a few steps ahead in terms of technology development but also provides space for the users to develop their competencies. We feel the need to voice and show success stories of how Indonesia can answer equal distribution of education and improve the quality of human resources through technology," said Yohan Limerta, CTO & Co-Founder of Cakap.

Meanwhile, after witnessing the signing of the MoU between WIR Group and Cakap before heading to Davos, BKPM's Deputy for Investment Planning also welcomed the collaboration of the two technology companies that will appear at the WEF, "This is an opportunity for Indonesia to display a good brand image, especially because the WEF will be attended by stakeholders and reliable business people in the world. Hopefully, startups that we invite to Davos, such as Cakap, are able to display concrete examples that technology is able to be part of a recovery and to build economic sustainability." said Nurul Ichwan Deputy for Investment Planning Ministry of Investment/BKPM.

Up to the first quarter of this year, Cakap has been downloaded by more than 1.5 million users, reaching 95 cities in 34 provinces and recruiting more than 1,400 experts as teachers across the country and some Asia-Pacific countries. Cakap provides a high-quality education on its courses with a cutting-edge curriculum. As a leading player in the industry, Cakap will increase the adoption of technology in terms of learning experiences that can expand access and opportunities to all regions of Indonesia, including the 3T region (underdeveloped, remote, and outermost), by establishing public-private partnerships through various social impact programs for the people in the area.

About Cakap

Cakap is one of the largest Edtech platforms in Indonesia that develops online learning applications with two-way interaction between students and professional teachers through video calls and text conversations. Our exclusive education platform enables flexible learning and up-to-date skills across Asia Pacific countries. The app is available on Google Play, App Store, and websites to reach various user segments because Cakap believes everyone deserves a quality education. Cakap provides educational solutions with international standard learning curricula and offers the best online learning experience. #SiapaCakapDiaDapat

