JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pioneer of online platform learning in Indonesia, Cakap continuously gives the best learning experience for its users through the quality of the teachers. From its success in Batch 1 a few months ago, Cakap Teacher Academy, a digital teaching training program, is back for Batch 2. This also strengthens Cakap's position as a technology education company in Indonesia that has empowered more than 1000 local and global teachers.

Cakap Teacher Academy Presented Batch 2, Empowering Thousands of Indonesian and Global Teachers

Tomy Yunus, The CEO and Co-Founder of Cakap stated, "In line with our mission to elevate people's lives in Indonesia through equal access to quality education, we are committed to presenting competent and professional teachers. Furthermore, we are also grateful to have our platforms trusted by teachers from various backgrounds as well as countries and cultures, such as from Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Japan, and also South Korea to have joined the Cakap platform. Seeing the need to increase the competence of teachers in foreign language education, we present the Cakap Teacher Academy Batch 2 program as a real step to improve the competence of teachers who can directly improve the competence of human resources in the country."

Rachmadi Widdiharto, Director of Primary Education Teachers, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia stated, "The teacher's role is the spearhead for educational transformation. This becomes very important for every party in the field to support the empowerment of teachers and educators. We appreciate Cakap as one of the digital platforms that puts concern about the development of teacher competencies in Indonesia which has an impact on the quality of Indonesian education through the Cakap Teacher Academy program. We hope that this empowerment effort will continue and extend to all regions of Indonesia."

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia as the main institution in the field of education in Indonesia will also continue to empower teachers with various initiatives. One of the programs currently being run by the Ministry of Education and Culture is the Program Guru Penggerak. The program is a leadership education program for teachers to become learning leaders. This program includes online training, workshops, conferences, and 9 months of mentoring for future aspiring teachers.

In accordance with the government's goals, Cakap Teacher Academy also has the same mission to encourage teachers and educators in Indonesia to be more digital-savvy. Cakap Teacher Academy, which was launched a few months ago, has successfully empowered teachers and some of them have succeeded in joining the Cakap teaching team. This program is a certification program that directly provides training to increase the capacity and competence of teachers in teaching students.

Yoshua Yanottama, Cakap Senior Education Manager, explained that "The cutting-edge learning system will be the key to the curriculum in our program. This program will bring 2 main competencies: communicative teaching techniques and the use of technology through Cakap Interactive Self-Paced Learning. The curriculum is based on more than 6 years of online learning experience at Cakap combined with best practices in language teaching. That way, this program will be relevant for those who are just about to enter the world of teaching as well as those who are experienced but want to renew their teaching skills."

English is the largest class program in Cakap, and that is why currently Cakap Teacher Academy focuses on teaching English. Cakap sees the need for empowerment of ESL teachers who have more value in teaching English to people who do not use English as their primary language. The same background makes ESL teachers have more value in applying lessons that are more suitable for the character of their students. In this case, students with minimal knowledge of English can more easily understand English lessons.

"In the future, we hope that Cakap will continue to be committed to empowering teachers in Indonesia through various programs. We also hope that in the future Cakap Teacher Academy can empower teachers from various fields of science," closed Tomy.

About Cakap

Cakap is a startup company that develops online learning applications with two-way interaction among students and professional teachers through video calls and text conversations. Our proprietary education platform enables two-way learning interactions for life skills learning across Asia Pacific. Available on Google Play and App Store to reach different segments of students, because everyone deserves a quality education. CAKAP provides educational solutions with international standard learning curricula to provide the best online learning experience. #MakinCakap

