Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 5.5% Yield

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Cake Box Holdings' shares on or after the 23rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.029 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.081 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cake Box Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 5.5% on the current share price of £1.475. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Cake Box Holdings paid out 72% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (60%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Cake Box Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Cake Box Holdings has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past five years, Cake Box Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 28% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Cake Box Holdings for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Cake Box Holdings's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 72% and 60% respectively. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Cake Box Holdings from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Cake Box Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

