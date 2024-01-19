Cake Box Holdings Plc's (LON:CBOX) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Cake Box Holdings' (LON:CBOX) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Cake Box Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cake Box Holdings is:

26% = UK£4.5m ÷ UK£17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cake Box Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cake Box Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by Cake Box Holdings over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Cake Box Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 19% in the same period.

AIM:CBOX Past Earnings Growth January 19th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CBOX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Cake Box Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Cake Box Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 56% (which means it retains 44% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Cake Box Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 70% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Cake Box Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Cake Box Holdings' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

