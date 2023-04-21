Cakes and pastries market size to grow by USD 22.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, Inclination of the growing millennial population toward convenience foods to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cakes and pastries market size is set to grow by USD 22.4 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.42%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the growing millennial population inclined toward convenience foods, growing demand for artisan-baked products, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cakes and pastries market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Sector

Geography

The market share growth by the cakes segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Demand for cakes is determined by several factors. Cakes are popular for celebrations such as birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. They are also popular as desserts or sweet snacks. As a result, the demand for cakes remains relatively constant throughout the year, although it may peak during the holiday season. A major trend in the global cakes and pastries market is the increasing demand for healthier and more natural ingredients. Consumers are becoming health conscious and are demanding products that use natural ingredients and do not contain harmful additives. As a result, many cake makers are using less sugar, fat, and natural ingredients in their products.

Story continues

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Request a sample report!

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cakes and pastries market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dofreeze LLC, Edwards Cake and Candy Supplies LLC, EUROPASTRY SA, Flowers Foods Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Rubicon Bakers LLC, The Essentials Baking Co., The Wadia Group, Tyson Foods Inc., WPP Plc, and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

American Baking Co. - The company offers cakes and cheesecakes such as lemon cakes, vanilla cakes, carrot cakes, chocolate cakes, red velvet cakes, lemon cheesecakes, oreo cheesecakes, apple and walnut cheesecakes, and snickers cheesecakes.

Aryzta AG - The company offers chocolate muffin cakes, chocolate and salted caramel muffins, blueberry muffins, and brownies under the brand Cuisine de France and Otis Spunkmeyer.

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - The company offers fig plum cakes.

The cakes and pastries market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing millennial population is more inclined toward convenience foods will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing obesity may hamper the market growth.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing millennial trend toward ready-to-eat foods is driving the growth of the cakes and pastries market. Today's consumers want wholesome, personalized, and natural products without compromising on health, taste, or ingredients. Manufacturers and retailers have high expectations for food quality, taste, and appearance. Millennials prefer transparent, clean, and simple ingredient labeling. They also want to support companies that reflect their values. Therefore, the global market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as the demand for savory and healthy baked goods such as cakes, pastries, and sweet tarts rises.

Major Trends

The increasing demand for sugar-free baked goods is a major trend impacting the growth of the cakes and pastries market. As the prevalence of diabetes increases around the world, the demand for sugar-free baked goods has increased. In addition, the increasing consumer interest in multiple flavors, coupled with increased consumption of homemade baked goods and the growing interest in health and fitness, provide the global cakes and pastries market with growth opportunities throughout the year. Hence, such trends are expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Challenges

Increasing consumer obesity is hindering the growth of the cakes and pastries market. Obesity is one of the most serious health problems affecting countries around the world. Adult obesity is a major risk factor for poor health and premature death, including various cardiovascular diseases (CVD), some common cancers, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. Obesity continues to increase among children and adults. According to the World Obesity Federation's World Obesity Atlas 2022, by 2030, more than 1 billion people are projected to be obese worldwide, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men. Amid rising consumer health concerns, the global cakes and pastries market is likely to be adversely affected during the forecast period.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cakes and pastries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cakes and pastries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cakes and pastries market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cakes and pastries market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rice cakes market size is expected to increase by USD 664.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for healthier snack varieties is notably driving market growth.

The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size is expected to increase by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cakes, pastries, and sweet pies) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing millennial population being more inclined toward convenience foods is notably driving the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market growth.

Cakes and Pastries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dofreeze LLC, Edwards Cake and Candy Supplies LLC, EUROPASTRY SA, Flowers Foods Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Rubicon Bakers LLC, The Essentials Baking Co., The Wadia Group, Tyson Foods Inc., WPP Plc, and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cakes and pastries market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Sector Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Cakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pastries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Sector

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Sector

7.3 Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Sector

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Baking Co.

12.4 Aryzta AG

12.5 Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

12.6 BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd.

12.7 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

12.8 Dofreeze LLC

12.9 Edwards Cake and Candy Supplies LLC

12.10 Flowers Foods Inc.

12.11 Hostess Brands Inc.

12.12 McKee Foods

12.13 Rubicon Bakers LLC

12.14 The Essentials Baking Co.

12.15 The Wadia Group

12.16 WPP Plc

12.17 Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cakes-and-pastries-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-22-4-billion-from-2022-to-2027--inclination-of-the-growing-millennial-population-toward-convenience-foods-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301803494.html

SOURCE Technavio