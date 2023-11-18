Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Cal-Maine Foods' (NASDAQ:CALM) stock is up by 3.9% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Cal-Maine Foods' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Cal-Maine Foods

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cal-Maine Foods is:

39% = US$632m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cal-Maine Foods' Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cal-Maine Foods has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 57% net income growth seen by Cal-Maine Foods over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cal-Maine Foods' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Cal-Maine Foods''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cal-Maine Foods Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cal-Maine Foods has a three-year median payout ratio of 33% (where it is retaining 67% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Cal-Maine Foods is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Cal-Maine Foods has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cal-Maine Foods' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.