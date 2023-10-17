We Like Cal-Maine Foods' (NASDAQ:CALM) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cal-Maine Foods' (NASDAQ:CALM) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cal-Maine Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$794m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Cal-Maine Foods has an ROCE of 45%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cal-Maine Foods compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cal-Maine Foods here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Cal-Maine Foods. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 45%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 69%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Cal-Maine Foods' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cal-Maine Foods has. Since the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Cal-Maine Foods does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

