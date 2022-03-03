U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,877.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,222.75
    -16.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.41
    +3.81 (+3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.60
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.37 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.68
    -2.64 (-7.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7200
    +0.2000 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,620.39
    -270.53 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.24
    -17.30 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.79
    -49.77 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

CalAmp and Noregon Partner to Deliver Remote Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance to Fleet Operators

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CalAmp Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAMP
    Watchlist
CalAmp Corp.
CalAmp Corp.

Noregon's TripVision remote diagnostic software

This partnership aims to blends the real-time data insights from CalAmp iOn&#x002122; fleet management software, edge computing, and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon&#39;s TripVision remote diagnostic software to enable preemptive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur.
This partnership aims to blends the real-time data insights from CalAmp iOn™ fleet management software, edge computing, and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon's TripVision remote diagnostic software to enable preemptive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur.

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its partnership with vehicle data expert Noregon® to deliver remote vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance capabilities to transportation, logistics and fleet operators.

This partnership aims to blend real-time data insights from CalAmp iOn fleet management software, edge computing, and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon's TripVision remote diagnostic software to enable preemptive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur. By integrating TripVision with iOn, operators gain not only a holistic view into their tractors, trailers, and cargo but also advanced vehicle diagnostics to ensure fleet and driver safety, while preventing costly vehicle downtime that can significantly reduce productivity and profitability.

TripVision provides calculated health and safety scores for each vehicle—color-coded based on severity—along with recommended action plans to inform maintenance decisions that optimize fleet performance. Predictive health scores in TripVision can even estimate the mileage and time for when a fault will escalate. This supports early issue detection, which can help reduce maintenance costs, prevent roadside breakdowns, and maintain vehicle uptime. Together, CalAmp and Noregon aim to empower more proactive, full visibility, fleet maintenance and operations.

“We are thrilled to work with the vehicle data experts at Noregon and to integrate TripVision’s predictive maintenance capabilities with our iOn and edge computing solutions,” says Jeff Clark, chief product officer for CalAmp. “Together, we can offer fleet operators unmatched fleet visibility and diagnostic intelligence in one unified view to ensure their trucks maintain optimal performance while enabling operational efficiency and profitability of the entire fleet.”

“CalAmp stands apart in is its ability to triage the telematics data from the tractor to the trailer to the cargo inside. Through our partnership, Noregon will have the opportunity to incorporate new data on trailer components and contents in TripVision. We look forward to working with CalAmp to bring more visibility and diagnostics solutions to the transportation and logistics marketplace to help fleet operators make smarter decisions about vehicle and trailer health, safety, and performance,” said Bill Hathaway, chief executive officer for Noregon.

TMC Annual Meeting attendees can meet CalAmp at booth #1669 and Noregon at booth #1653 in the Transportation Technology Exhibition Hall.

About Noregon
Noregon®, the industry-recognized vehicle data expert, is an IoT company specializing in connected vehicle solutions. Through advanced commercial vehicle applications, including in-shop tools and remote vehicle solutions, Noregon helps businesses maximize vehicle uptime. Since 1993, Noregon has been creating products that increase the efficiency of in-shop technicians and help companies make better decisions when it comes to the health, safety, and performance of their vehicles. Today’s top fleets, OE dealers, independent repair facilities, municipalities and the military all rely on Noregon to keep their vehicles rolling. For more information about Noregon visit www.Noregon.com.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8595d3b3-59f9-435a-b7c0-1156e25f03e1

CONTACT: CalAmp Media Inquiries Edward Lin Merritt Group +1 240.994.3027 lin@merrittgrp.com CalAmp Investor Inquiries Leanne K. Sievers Shelton Group +1 949.224.3874 sheltonir@sheltongroup.com Noregon Media Inquiries Ben Osborne Noregon Systems, LLC +1 336.338.7060 bosborne@noregon.com


Recommended Stories

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Plunges on Projection for Slowing Revenue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged 22% in early trading on Thursday after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • Best Buy beats on profit, raises dividend 26%

    Best Buy Co. Inc. shares rose 1.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the electronics retailer reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations. The company posted net income of $626 million, or $2.62 per share, down from $816 million, or $3.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.73 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.72. Revenue of $16.365 billion was down from $16.937 billion and below the FactSet consensus for $16.598 billion. Comparable sales fell 2.3%, wider than the FactSet consens

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.