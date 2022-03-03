CalAmp and Noregon Partner to Deliver Remote Diagnostics and Predictive Maintenance to Fleet Operators

CalAmp Corp.

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its partnership with vehicle data expert Noregon® to deliver remote vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance capabilities to transportation, logistics and fleet operators.



This partnership aims to blend real-time data insights from CalAmp iOn ™ fleet management software, edge computing, and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon's TripVision remote diagnostic software to enable preemptive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur. By integrating TripVision with iOn, operators gain not only a holistic view into their tractors, trailers, and cargo but also advanced vehicle diagnostics to ensure fleet and driver safety, while preventing costly vehicle downtime that can significantly reduce productivity and profitability.

TripVision provides calculated health and safety scores for each vehicle—color-coded based on severity—along with recommended action plans to inform maintenance decisions that optimize fleet performance. Predictive health scores in TripVision can even estimate the mileage and time for when a fault will escalate. This supports early issue detection, which can help reduce maintenance costs, prevent roadside breakdowns, and maintain vehicle uptime. Together, CalAmp and Noregon aim to empower more proactive, full visibility, fleet maintenance and operations.

“We are thrilled to work with the vehicle data experts at Noregon and to integrate TripVision’s predictive maintenance capabilities with our iOn and edge computing solutions,” says Jeff Clark, chief product officer for CalAmp. “Together, we can offer fleet operators unmatched fleet visibility and diagnostic intelligence in one unified view to ensure their trucks maintain optimal performance while enabling operational efficiency and profitability of the entire fleet.”

“CalAmp stands apart in is its ability to triage the telematics data from the tractor to the trailer to the cargo inside. Through our partnership, Noregon will have the opportunity to incorporate new data on trailer components and contents in TripVision. We look forward to working with CalAmp to bring more visibility and diagnostics solutions to the transportation and logistics marketplace to help fleet operators make smarter decisions about vehicle and trailer health, safety, and performance,” said Bill Hathaway, chief executive officer for Noregon.

TMC Annual Meeting attendees can meet CalAmp at booth #1669 and Noregon at booth #1653 in the Transportation Technology Exhibition Hall .

About Noregon

Noregon®, the industry-recognized vehicle data expert, is an IoT company specializing in connected vehicle solutions. Through advanced commercial vehicle applications, including in-shop tools and remote vehicle solutions, Noregon helps businesses maximize vehicle uptime. Since 1993, Noregon has been creating products that increase the efficiency of in-shop technicians and help companies make better decisions when it comes to the health, safety, and performance of their vehicles. Today’s top fleets, OE dealers, independent repair facilities, municipalities and the military all rely on Noregon to keep their vehicles rolling. For more information about Noregon visit www.Noregon.com .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

