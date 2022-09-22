CalAmp Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

CalAmp Corp.

Software and Subscription Services revenue increases 13% sequentially to $44.5 million and 61% of total revenue



Total consolidated revenue also increases 13% sequentially to $72.8 million as backlog remains solid

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps organizations monitor, track and protect their vital assets, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022.

“Consolidated revenue exceeded our expectations for mid to high single digit sequential growth, driven largely by Software and Subscription Services revenue that was 61% of total revenue,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “The revenue growth in both Software and Subscription Services and Telematics Products was attributable to improvements in the supply chain which enabled us to accelerate customer conversions to recurring subscription contracts and fulfill more orders for our customers. Of the existing customers eligible to convert to recurring contracts, we exceeded a cumulative total of 50% in the quarter underscoring the progress we continue to make on our SaaS transformation.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Overview

Total revenue increased 13% to $72.8 million, compared to $64.7 million in the prior quarter.

Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was a record $44.5 million, or 61% of total revenue, compared to $39.6 million in the prior quarter.

Telematics Products revenue increased 13% sequentially to $28.3 million due to an increase in device shipments.

Gross margin in the quarter increased to 39.8%, compared to 39.6% last quarter.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $7.5 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, or 7% of revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, or 3% of revenue in the prior quarter.

Total S&SS subscribers were 1.3 million at quarter end, a 9% sequential increase and a 32% increase year-over-year.

Ended the quarter with $47.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $59.0 million in the prior quarter.

Other Business and Recent Highlights

Converted top tier customers Localiza and Trimble to a subscription model.

Expanded its relationship with BMW in EMEA, adding the MINI brand.

Renewed contract with the City of Dallas to track and monitor additional vehicles.

Launched Transportation & Logistics solutions in EMEA, offering global use cases that include Supply Chain visibility and fleet management solutions.





Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, Description 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) $ 44,511 $ 41,434 $ 84,068 $ 76,477 Telematics Products 28,317 37,577 53,486 82,208 $ 72,828 $ 79,011 $ 137,554 $ 158,685 Gross margin 40 % 42 % 40 % 41 % Net loss $ (7,494 ) $ (5,425 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (11,425 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.33 ) Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ (752 ) $ 2,903 $ (4,157 ) $ 5,849 Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,766 $ 8,301 $ 6,622 $ 16,686 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7 % 11 % 5 % 11 %





August 31, February 28, Description 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,721 $ 79,221 Working capital 78,524 90,928 Deferred revenue 35,412 39,670 Total debt (carrying value) 228,720 192,288





August 31, S&SS Supplemental Information: 2022 2021 Remaining performance obligations $ 210,340 $ 136,286 Subscribers 1,307 989





Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance due to visibility into product shipments remaining difficult to accurately assess. However, the Company does expect to achieve low to mid single digit percentage point sequential revenue growth in the third quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (+1-929-526-1599 for international callers) and using the Conference ID #350499. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 866-813-9403 or +44-204-525-0658 and entering the Conference ID #367233. The audio replay will be available through September 29, 2022.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique combination of software, devices, and platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to increase efficiency, safety and transparency while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ issued or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “project”, “aim”, “goal”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; global component shortages due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers’ facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers’ facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“GAAP” refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, income tax provision adjustments, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 72,828 $ 79,011 $ 137,554 $ 158,685 Cost of revenues 43,816 45,641 82,895 92,868 Gross profit 29,012 33,370 54,659 65,817 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,757 7,729 13,757 14,669 Selling and marketing 12,734 12,047 24,212 24,509 General and administrative 13,530 13,198 28,692 26,220 Intangible asset amortization 1,330 1,394 2,672 2,647 34,351 34,368 69,333 68,045 Operating loss (5,339 ) (998 ) (14,674 ) (2,228 ) Non-operating income (expense): Investment income (loss) (58 ) 420 (172 ) 1,068 Interest expense (1,464 ) (3,804 ) (2,997 ) (7,653 ) Other expense, net (507 ) (710 ) (1,449 ) (1,986 ) (2,029 ) (4,094 ) (4,618 ) (8,571 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,368 ) (5,092 ) (19,292 ) (10,799 ) Income tax provision from continuing operations (126 ) (333 ) (375 ) (626 ) Net loss from continuing operations (7,494 ) (5,425 ) (19,667 ) (11,425 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 4,052 Net loss $ (7,494 ) $ (5,425 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (7,373 ) Loss per share - continuing operations: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.33 ) Earnings per share - discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ - $ - $ 0.12 Diluted $ - $ - $ - $ 0.12 Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 36,006 35,152 35,864 34,998 Diluted 36,006 35,152 35,864 34,998



CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

August 31, February 28, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,721 $ 79,221 Accounts receivable, net 74,802 61,544 Inventories 22,145 18,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,781 22,348 Total current assets 169,449 181,382 Property and equipment, net 34,621 37,674 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,367 12,327 Deferred income tax assets 3,633 4,165 Goodwill 93,377 94,436 Other intangible assets, net 28,769 31,965 Other assets 30,822 29,632 Total assets $ 371,038 $ 391,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,828 $ 2,585 Accounts payable 39,863 31,815 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 10,181 10,929 Deferred revenue 23,378 26,174 Other current liabilities 15,675 18,951 Total current liabilities 90,925 90,454 Long-term debt, net of current portion 226,892 189,703 Operating lease liabilities 10,717 13,382 Other non-current liabilities 20,684 22,640 Total liabilities 349,218 316,179 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 371 361 Additional paid-in capital 180,463 242,386 Accumulated deficit (155,993 ) (165,965 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,021 ) (1,380 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,820 75,402 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 371,038 $ 391,581





CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended August 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (19,667 ) $ (7,373 ) Less: Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 4,052 Net loss from continuing operations (19,667 ) (11,425 ) Depreciation expense 8,215 8,472 Intangible asset amortization 2,672 2,647 Stock-based compensation 6,156 5,409 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 594 5,191 Noncash operating lease cost 1,756 1,691 Revenue assigned to factors (1,524 ) (2,601 ) Deferred tax assets, net 129 250 Other (67 ) 200 Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations (23,939 ) 1,012 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations (25,675 ) 10,846 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations - (395 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (25,675 ) 10,451 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (4,891 ) (6,569 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (4,891 ) (6,569 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations - 6,616 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (4,891 ) 47 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards (1,568 ) (4,017 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to employee stock purchase plan 502 900 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,066 ) (3,117 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 132 (954 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (31,500 ) 6,427 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 79,221 94,624 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,721 $ 101,051





CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP basis net loss $ (7,494 ) $ (5,425 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (7,373 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (4,052 ) Intangible assets amortization 1,330 1,394 2,672 2,647 Stock-based compensation 3,196 2,937 6,156 5,409 Non-cash interest expense 290 2,585 594 5,191 GAAP basis income tax provision 126 333 375 626 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 1,417 471 4,548 1,119 Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b) 233 482 985 1,715 Other 310 321 520 962 Adjusted basis income (loss) before income taxes (592 ) 3,098 (3,817 ) 6,244 Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a) (160 ) (195 ) (340 ) (395 ) Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ (752 ) $ 2,903 $ (4,157 ) $ 5,849 Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis 36,006 36,122 35,864 36,083



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP basis net loss $ (7,494 ) $ (5,425 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (7,373 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - (4,052 ) Investment (income) loss 58 (420 ) 172 (1,068 ) Interest expense 1,464 3,804 2,997 7,653 Income tax provision 126 333 375 626 Depreciation and amortization 5,389 5,636 10,887 11,119 Stock-based compensation 3,196 2,937 6,156 5,409 Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses 1,417 471 4,548 1,119 Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b) 233 482 985 1,715 Other 377 483 169 1,538 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,766 $ 8,301 $ 6,622 $ 16,686 Revenues $ 72,828 $ 79,011 $ 137,554 $ 158,685 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7 % 11 % 5 % 11 %





(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards. (b) Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind-down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.



