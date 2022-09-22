CalAmp Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Software and Subscription Services revenue increases 13% sequentially to $44.5 million and 61% of total revenue
Total consolidated revenue also increases 13% sequentially to $72.8 million as backlog remains solid
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps organizations monitor, track and protect their vital assets, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022.
“Consolidated revenue exceeded our expectations for mid to high single digit sequential growth, driven largely by Software and Subscription Services revenue that was 61% of total revenue,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “The revenue growth in both Software and Subscription Services and Telematics Products was attributable to improvements in the supply chain which enabled us to accelerate customer conversions to recurring subscription contracts and fulfill more orders for our customers. Of the existing customers eligible to convert to recurring contracts, we exceeded a cumulative total of 50% in the quarter underscoring the progress we continue to make on our SaaS transformation.”
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Overview
Total revenue increased 13% to $72.8 million, compared to $64.7 million in the prior quarter.
Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was a record $44.5 million, or 61% of total revenue, compared to $39.6 million in the prior quarter.
Telematics Products revenue increased 13% sequentially to $28.3 million due to an increase in device shipments.
Gross margin in the quarter increased to 39.8%, compared to 39.6% last quarter.
GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $7.5 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, or 7% of revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, or 3% of revenue in the prior quarter.
Total S&SS subscribers were 1.3 million at quarter end, a 9% sequential increase and a 32% increase year-over-year.
Ended the quarter with $47.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $59.0 million in the prior quarter.
Other Business and Recent Highlights
Converted top tier customers Localiza and Trimble to a subscription model.
Expanded its relationship with BMW in EMEA, adding the MINI brand.
Renewed contract with the City of Dallas to track and monitor additional vehicles.
Launched Transportation & Logistics solutions in EMEA, offering global use cases that include Supply Chain visibility and fleet management solutions.
Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 31,
August 31,
Description
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Software & Subscription Services (S&SS)
$
44,511
$
41,434
$
84,068
$
76,477
Telematics Products
28,317
37,577
53,486
82,208
$
72,828
$
79,011
$
137,554
$
158,685
Gross margin
40
%
42
%
40
%
41
%
Net loss
$
(7,494
)
$
(5,425
)
$
(19,667
)
$
(11,425
)
Net loss per diluted share
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.33
)
Non-GAAP measures:
Adjusted basis net income (loss)
$
(752
)
$
2,903
$
(4,157
)
$
5,849
Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share
$
(0.02
)
$
0.08
$
(0.12
)
$
0.16
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,766
$
8,301
$
6,622
$
16,686
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7
%
11
%
5
%
11
%
August 31,
February 28,
Description
2022
2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,721
$
79,221
Working capital
78,524
90,928
Deferred revenue
35,412
39,670
Total debt (carrying value)
228,720
192,288
August 31,
S&SS Supplemental Information:
2022
2021
Remaining performance obligations
$
210,340
$
136,286
Subscribers
1,307
989
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Business Outlook
The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance due to visibility into product shipments remaining difficult to accurately assess. However, the Company does expect to achieve low to mid single digit percentage point sequential revenue growth in the third quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast
CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (+1-929-526-1599 for international callers) and using the Conference ID #350499. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 866-813-9403 or +44-204-525-0658 and entering the Conference ID #367233. The audio replay will be available through September 29, 2022.
About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique combination of software, devices, and platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to increase efficiency, safety and transparency while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ issued or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “project”, “aim”, “goal”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; global component shortages due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers’ facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers’ facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
“GAAP” refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation and legal expenses, income tax provision adjustments, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.
CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
AT CALAMP:
AT SHELTON GROUP:
Kurt Binder
Leanne K. Sievers
EVP & CFO
(949) 224.3874
CALAMP CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
72,828
$
79,011
$
137,554
$
158,685
Cost of revenues
43,816
45,641
82,895
92,868
Gross profit
29,012
33,370
54,659
65,817
Operating expenses:
Research and development
6,757
7,729
13,757
14,669
Selling and marketing
12,734
12,047
24,212
24,509
General and administrative
13,530
13,198
28,692
26,220
Intangible asset amortization
1,330
1,394
2,672
2,647
34,351
34,368
69,333
68,045
Operating loss
(5,339
)
(998
)
(14,674
)
(2,228
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Investment income (loss)
(58
)
420
(172
)
1,068
Interest expense
(1,464
)
(3,804
)
(2,997
)
(7,653
)
Other expense, net
(507
)
(710
)
(1,449
)
(1,986
)
(2,029
)
(4,094
)
(4,618
)
(8,571
)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(7,368
)
(5,092
)
(19,292
)
(10,799
)
Income tax provision from continuing operations
(126
)
(333
)
(375
)
(626
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(7,494
)
(5,425
)
(19,667
)
(11,425
)
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
4,052
Net loss
$
(7,494
)
$
(5,425
)
$
(19,667
)
$
(7,373
)
Loss per share - continuing operations:
Basic
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.33
)
Diluted
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.33
)
Earnings per share - discontinued operations:
Basic
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.12
Diluted
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.12
Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
36,006
35,152
35,864
34,998
Diluted
36,006
35,152
35,864
34,998
CALAMP CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
August 31,
February 28,
2022
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
47,721
$
79,221
Accounts receivable, net
74,802
61,544
Inventories
22,145
18,269
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,781
22,348
Total current assets
169,449
181,382
Property and equipment, net
34,621
37,674
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,367
12,327
Deferred income tax assets
3,633
4,165
Goodwill
93,377
94,436
Other intangible assets, net
28,769
31,965
Other assets
30,822
29,632
Total assets
$
371,038
$
391,581
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
1,828
$
2,585
Accounts payable
39,863
31,815
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
10,181
10,929
Deferred revenue
23,378
26,174
Other current liabilities
15,675
18,951
Total current liabilities
90,925
90,454
Long-term debt, net of current portion
226,892
189,703
Operating lease liabilities
10,717
13,382
Other non-current liabilities
20,684
22,640
Total liabilities
349,218
316,179
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
371
361
Additional paid-in capital
180,463
242,386
Accumulated deficit
(155,993
)
(165,965
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,021
)
(1,380
)
Total stockholders' equity
21,820
75,402
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
371,038
$
391,581
CALAMP CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
August 31,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(19,667
)
$
(7,373
)
Less: Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
4,052
Net loss from continuing operations
(19,667
)
(11,425
)
Depreciation expense
8,215
8,472
Intangible asset amortization
2,672
2,647
Stock-based compensation
6,156
5,409
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
594
5,191
Noncash operating lease cost
1,756
1,691
Revenue assigned to factors
(1,524
)
(2,601
)
Deferred tax assets, net
129
250
Other
(67
)
200
Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations
(23,939
)
1,012
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations
(25,675
)
10,846
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
-
(395
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(25,675
)
10,451
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(4,891
)
(6,569
)
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(4,891
)
(6,569
)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
-
6,616
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(4,891
)
47
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards
(1,568
)
(4,017
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to employee stock purchase plan
502
900
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,066
)
(3,117
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
132
(954
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(31,500
)
6,427
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
79,221
94,624
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
47,721
$
101,051
CALAMP CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
(Unaudited)
GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.
The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP basis net loss
$
(7,494
)
$
(5,425
)
$
(19,667
)
$
(7,373
)
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
(4,052
)
Intangible assets amortization
1,330
1,394
2,672
2,647
Stock-based compensation
3,196
2,937
6,156
5,409
Non-cash interest expense
290
2,585
594
5,191
GAAP basis income tax provision
126
333
375
626
Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses
1,417
471
4,548
1,119
Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b)
233
482
985
1,715
Other
310
321
520
962
Adjusted basis income (loss) before income taxes
(592
)
3,098
(3,817
)
6,244
Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)
(160
)
(195
)
(340
)
(395
)
Adjusted basis net income (loss)
$
(752
)
$
2,903
$
(4,157
)
$
5,849
Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share
$
(0.02
)
$
0.08
$
(0.12
)
$
0.16
Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis
36,006
36,122
35,864
36,083
The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP basis net loss
$
(7,494
)
$
(5,425
)
$
(19,667
)
$
(7,373
)
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
(4,052
)
Investment (income) loss
58
(420
)
172
(1,068
)
Interest expense
1,464
3,804
2,997
7,653
Income tax provision
126
333
375
626
Depreciation and amortization
5,389
5,636
10,887
11,119
Stock-based compensation
3,196
2,937
6,156
5,409
Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses
1,417
471
4,548
1,119
Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b)
233
482
985
1,715
Other
377
483
169
1,538
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,766
$
8,301
$
6,622
$
16,686
Revenues
$
72,828
$
79,011
$
137,554
$
158,685
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7
%
11
%
5
%
11
%
(a)
The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards.
(b)
Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind-down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.