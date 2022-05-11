U.S. markets open in 2 hours

CalAmp’s Tracker Brings Secure Supply Chain Visibility Solution to Pan-European Transportation and Logistics Operators

CalAmp Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • CAMP
CalAmp Corp.
CalAmp Corp.

Supply Chain Visibility solution delivers real-time monitoring of high-value, high-risk goods in transit for improved safety, efficiency and compliance

Tracker Network (U.K.) Ltd., is offering CalAmp&#39;s Supply Chain Visibility solution to pan-European transportation and logistics operators to deliver reliable, cost-effective, end-to-end cargo tracking of shipments.
LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced its subsidiary, Tracker Network (U.K.) Ltd., is offering its Supply Chain Visibility solution to pan-European transportation and logistics operators to deliver reliable, cost-effective, end-to-end cargo tracking of shipments. The solution will particularly benefit multinational businesses in the pharmaceutical, electronics, biotech, food and consumer goods industries looking to secure high-value, high-risk shipments in transit, while also improving supply chain efficiency and offering essential documentation for regulatory compliance purposes.

CalAmp’s Supply Chain Visibility solution is enabled by a portfolio of wireless sensors and other reusable and single-use devices that can be affixed to assets to track and collect critical data, such as temperature, light, shock, vibration and location. The solution enables operators to monitor cargo throughout the shipment journey from a manufacturer through land, sea and air touchpoints to the final destination. Upon arrival, the sensors automatically synchronize with CalAmp’s fixed and mobile hubs to support chain of custody documentation and environmental reporting. Sensor data sent through the CalAmp Telematics Cloud can be directly integrated into warehouse, fleet and logistics management systems via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

“The pandemic brought to light many challenges within the global supply chain, from port and border closures to product shortages and COVID-19 vaccine shipments. Manually tracking goods in transit exposes cargo to human error and theft, and limits visibility into environmental damage,” explained Mark Rose, managing director for Tracker. “Sensor- and API-enabled smarter logistics systems like CalAmp’s Supply Chain Visibility solution prove invaluable in reducing freight spoilage, optimizing supply chain performance, documenting chain of custody and protecting brand integrity.”

The CalAmp Supply Chain Visibility solution provides:

  • Reporting and data analytics: Logging of data to help document chain of custody in compliance with Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) requirements

  • Critical alerts and notifications: Immediate web-based and mobile alerts when a shipment exceeds a predetermined temperature range or goes out of the authorized shipping zone, enabling supply chain operators to take corrective action to minimize spoilage and loss

  • Near real-time location tracking: CalAmp’s smart sensors and disposable devices utilize GPS tracking to provide near real-time delivery estimates, current location and progress reports even when cargo is in the hands of a third-party provider

  • Geofencing and route fencing: Alerts notify users if the cargo deviates from the planned route or strays from authorized waypoints

  • Stationary and movement detection: Detection of when a shipment is moving or stalled, which is especially important when navigating high risk areas in route between waypoints

  • API integration: CalAmp integrates with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to facilitate information sharing, collaboration and transparency along the entire supply chain

  • External sharing of critical sensor readings and history: A device’s sensory reading, location and historical data can be shared with other stakeholders including third-party logistics providers (3PLs), private fleet operators, warehouses and distribution centers.

“The need for real-time, end-to-end cargo visibility has never been greater than in today’s complex, just-in-time global supply chain. Manufacturers, logistics operators, consumers and regulators all want to ensure their shipments in transit adhere to strict safety and compliance requirements and will arrive quickly and as expected,” said Jeff Clark, chief product officer, CalAmp. “We’re excited to provide this level of visibility and intelligence to the European market through our Supply Chain Visibility solution. For our customers shipping goods across pan-European regions, these location and environmental insights will strengthen the reliability, security and efficiency of their operations to benefit all stakeholders in the supply chain.”

About Tracker Network (UK) Limited
Tracker Network (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of stolen vehicle recovery and insurance and fleet telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and telematics systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and plant and construction equipment, Tracker’s connected intelligence solutions help people and businesses work smarter. Together with the police, Tracker has to date recovered over £571 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. Tracker’s award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.tracker.co.uk or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tracker Insights.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing devices drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has over one million software and services subscribers and 10 million edge devices deployed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Tracker Media Inquiries

CalAmp Media Inquiries

CalAmp Investor Inquiries

Justine Hoadley or Cecile Stearn

Edward Lin

Leanne K. Sievers

Harrison Sadler for Tracker

Merritt Group for CalAmp

Shelton Group

+44 (0)208 977 9132

240.994.3027

949.224.3874

tracker@harrisonsadler.com

lin@merrittgrp.com

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98b3af13-bc33-4218-a96c-bceed2ed1b75



