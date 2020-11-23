U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,576.00
    +21.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,423.00
    +211.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,953.00
    +47.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.30
    +18.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    43.10
    +0.68 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.10
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.39
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3364
    +0.0073 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6900
    -0.1380 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,701.72
    +246.97 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    367.77
    +24.27 (+7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,371.40
    +19.95 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.93 (-0.42%)
     

CalAmp's Tracker, Partners with Grove & Dean to Protect Vehicles and Reduce Motor Insurance Premiums

·4 min read

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, Tracker, has joined forces with Grove & Dean, one of the UK's leading independent chartered insurance brokers and Performance Direct, the general insurance division of Grove & Dean. The collaboration will see the launch of a series of initiatives designed to safeguard assets, reduce insurance premiums and protect loss ratios. The partnership launches with the introduction of Tracker's pioneering stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) solutions as an added-value offering to broker customers.

"Grove & Dean is a family-run business, established 50 years ago, and we have always aspired to combine the finest customer experience with policies that provide complete peace of mind," explains Matthew Collett, marketing director of Grove & Dean.

"With car thefts escalating by 52% in the past six years, it became increasingly clear that we needed to introduce new, ethical and robust solutions that protect drivers and their vehicles," Collett added. "Our partnership with Tracker achieves that mission whilst delivering a competitive edge for our underwriters. Tracker's stolen vehicle recovery rate of 95% significantly reduces the risk and cost of potential theft, allowing us to offer lower premiums and increase protection."

Critically, Tracker's solutions embrace market-leading theft recovery protocols, including a 24/7/365 emergency contact centre to handle all missing vehicles combined with a working relationship with all UK police forces and close collaboration with pan-European law enforcement agencies. These relationships deliver significant benefits including the rapid recovery of a vehicle before it can be exported, dismantled for parts or given a new vehicle identification number (VIN) and re-sold.

"Our partnership with Grove & Dean will enable even more stolen vehicles returned safely to their owners. With a Tracker solution installed, the need for insurance providers to pay recovery costs or settle costly claims will be greatly reduced," commented Mark Rose, managing director of Tracker. "Owners will also be protected from the costs incurred due to a vehicle theft, including their excess liability insurance, loss of no-claims discount and potentially higher premiums in the future. Whilst there is no way to guarantee that a vehicle will never be stolen, installing a Tracker solution will vastly improve the chances of returning a vehicle to its owner."

CalAmp Corp. Logo
CalAmp Corp. Logo

About Grove & Dean
Formed in 1974 and based in Romford, Essex, Grove & Dean is a leading independent insurance broker. Grove & Dean's various insurance brands cater for a broad range of specialist motoring markets with a particular emphasis on prestige, performance, motorhome, commercial vehicle, non-standard and classic vehicles. By adopting the best new technologies and systems and offering exceptional service and value to our customers, Grove & Dean combines the best of the new, with traditional service ethics. For more information visit: https://www.grove-dean-insurance.co.uk

About Tracker
Tracker, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and award winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, Tracker is still leading the way. Tracker, together with the police has to date recovered over £550 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. With over a million systems installed to date, its award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.tracker.co.uk or follow us on http://twitter.com/tracker_UK

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, Tracker, Here Comes The Bus and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/CalAmp)
(PRNewsfoto/CalAmp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamps-tracker-partners-with-grove--dean-to-protect-vehicles-and-reduce-motor-insurance-premiums-301178575.html

SOURCE CalAmp

Latest Stories

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • Josh Brown Predicts Year-End Market Melt-Up, Bets On Reopening Stocks

    Josh Brown -- CNBC contributor, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of the new book "How I Invest My Money" -- joined Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Friday.Brown discussed his outlook for stocks in the coming months and potential economic recovery plays in anticipation of coronavirus vaccines hitting the market.Brown's Economic Recovery Plays: Brown said he is bullish on stock prices between now and year's end, predicting a melt-up in the S&P 500 in coming weeks."I hate saying it out loud because if it doesn't happen ... you know. But I'm starting to think that way," he said.Brown owns reopening stocks like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG)."I'm in some companies that really need there to be a reopening to get back to their 2019 numbers, and it might take them two years to do it," Brown said.For now, Brown said he's positioning in anticipation of how people will feel when they start hearing about friends and family members getting the coronavirus vaccine in coming months.Gap Growth Story: Brown is bullish on another economic recovery stock, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)."Years and years and years and years with no progress, no momentum. Nothing good to talk about in the story. You've got this fundamental change now -- them getting better at omnichannel, them getting better at the app, them improving the quality of the clothing and taking on Lululemon," he said."This could become a growth stock and it's selling at 0.5x sales, so you don't even have to pay up for the privilege of making that bet."'Taking An L' On Slack: Like any investor, Brown's track record is far from perfect. He acknowledge taking a loss on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) earlier this year."I think one of the things I didn't count on was how much pressure Microsoft was going to be putting on Slack, almost as though they timed that pressure for the company's IPO," Brown said.Slack's choice to go public via a direct listing meant that, unlike companies that list traditionally, Slack was immediately exposed to insider selling pressure -- and did not have the support of big bank IPO underwriters like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), he said. "I didn't count on those two things, and it escaped me how important they might be." Watch to the full interview with Josh Brown in the clip below, or listen to the podcast here.PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.Latest Ratings for GPS DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for GPS View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This Week * 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under (C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • JPMorgan Sees Possible $300 Billion Rebalancing Flow From Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebalancing flows may lead to an exodus of around $300 billion from global stocks by the end of the year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Large multi-asset investors may need to rotate money into bonds from stocks after strong equity performance so far this month, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. They include balanced mutual funds, like 60/40 portfolios, U.S. defined-benefit pension plans and some big investors like Norges Bank, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Japanese government pension plan GPIF, the strategists said.“We see some vulnerability in equity markets in the near term from balanced mutual funds, a $7 trillion universe, having to sell around $160 billion of equities globally to revert to their target 60:40 allocation either by the end of November or by the end of December at the latest,” the strategists wrote.If the stock market rallies into December, there could be an additional $150 billion of equity selling into the end of the month pension funds that tend to rebalance on a quarterly basis, they added.Read more: The 60/40 Portfolio Is Muzzling Critics With Another Big YearAn MSCI gauge of global stocks reached a record on Nov. 16. It’s up more than 10% this month amid positive signs about Covid-19 vaccine developments, and as concerns about the U.S. election began to fade. The Bloomberg Barclays Global-Aggregate Total Return Index has risen around 1.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Gets $1,000 Bull-Case Target From Wedbush On China, Europe Outlook

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is likely to achieve its million delivery units target by 2023, with 2022 not out of the question, Wedbush Securities said -- ratcheting up its bull-case price target for the automaker from $800 to $1,000.The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on the Elon Musk-led company and increased the price target from $500 to $560.The Tesla Thesis: Ives noted the steeper electric vehicle adoption curve over the next 18 to 24 months with both Europe and China underpinning growth.The analyst described China as a "greenfield EV market opportunity." Wedbush believes "overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles across all price points."While Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory footprint constitutes a "major competitive advantage," according to Ives, others that stand to benefit from the dramatically expanding demand in 2021 and 2022 include BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI). Europe's increased impetus on reducing carbon footprints alongside the European Union's "regulatory catalysts" should drive consumer focus on EVs, particularly in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the analyst reasoned in a note."Tesla's Berlin factory build out a major step in the right direction that will increase margins and simplify logistics/deliveries throughout Europe looking ahead," wrote Ives.The Wedbush analyst also believes that an incoming Joe Biden Administration could possibly increase EV tax credits and incentives in the United States and would fuel domestic EV adoption starting next year, which would be a positive for Tesla.Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 1.9% lower at $489.61 on Friday and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session.See Also: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact EV, Auto StocksLatest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Wild Times,' Says Elon Musk As Tesla, SpaceX Combined Valuation Shoots Past 0B * GM Ups EV Game But Won't Bow To Wall Street Demands To Spin-Off Unit(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

    Gold prices have soared this year, but the real rally may be able to kick into high gear as some analysts predict major gains in the not-so-distant future

  • Warren Buffett says here's how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The investing legend has offered these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

    President-elect Biden and other leaders say a new COVID relief deal is needed urgently.

  • These 5 stocks will profit from the dollar’s continuing decline

    Things look mighty bleak for the dollar given the damage to the U.S. economy from the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak and our national debt that is soaring to new heights after Donald Trump’s tax cuts and free-wheeling spending over the last four years. In fact, October marked the first time since February 2013 that the euro was used more frequently than the dollar as the currency of choice for global payments, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

  • Vaccine, AstraZeneca, Tesla, Regeneron - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures rise on further progress on the development of a coronavirus vaccine; AstraZeneca's vaccine found to be as much as 90% effective in preventing disease; Tesla price target lifted to $560 at Wedbush.

  • Alibaba CEO Calls China's New Fintech Regulations 'Timely And Necessary' After Ant IPO Ax

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) CEO Daniel Zhang said that Beijing's draft rules to prevent monopolistic behavior by China's internet platforms are "timely and necessary," Reuters reported Monday (Beijing time)What Happened: Zhang, speaking at the World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China, said that the country's regulations need a shakeup. The Chinese internet industry's "development and government supervision is a relationship that promotes and relies on each other, so that platform enterprises cannot only develop well themselves, but also serve the sustainable and healthy development of the whole society," the Alibaba CEO said.The annual conference takes place on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 and is organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet watchdog and censor. China's internet giants such as Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba, and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) are reportedly under greater government scrutiny. Why It Matters: The draft rules, published Nov. 10, are aimed at preventing financial technology platforms from cornering the market or using methodologies to avoid fair competition, Reuters noted.This month, Alibaba-backed Anti Group's IPO was halted temporarily just 48 hours before it was to take place.Alibaba's founder Jack Ma and other executives were summoned by Chinese regulators ahead of the IPO for questioning, as per the Financial Times.Financial stability and not allowing "entrepreneurs out of their lane" are thought to have been factors behind Beijing's move to suspend the IPO. Ma had criticized China's bankers and regulators, which according to a Hong Kong professor is "unacceptable" to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.Liu Qiang, vice president of Fosun Technology and Financial Group, said this month that Ant Group's IPO could still be the world's biggest. It was set to raise $37 billion before China's government intervened.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 4.2% higher at $270.74 on Friday and gained 0.52% in the after-hours session.Photo courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Beyond Meat Tries To Do The Impossible: Get China To Embrace Faux Pork * Alibaba, JD Say US Was Top Seller In Their 6B Singles Day Shopping Extravaganza(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • China to Take Oil-Refining Crown Held by U.S. Since 19th Century

    (Bloomberg) -- Earlier this month, Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled the plug on its Convent refinery in Louisiana. Unlike many oil refineries shut in recent years, Convent was far from obsolete: it’s fairly big by U.S. standards and sophisticated enough to turn a wide range of crude oils into high-value fuels. Yet Shell, the world’s third-biggest oil major, wanted to radically reduce refining capacity and couldn’t find a buyer.As Convent’s 700 workers found out they were out of a job, their counterparts on the other side of Pacific were firing up a new unit at Rongsheng Petrochemical’s giant Zhejiang complex in northeast China. It’s just one of at least four projects underway in the country, totaling 1.2 million barrels a day of crude-processing capacity, equivalent to the U.K.’s entire fleet.The Covid crisis has hastened a seismic shift in the global refining industry as demand for plastics and fuels grows in China and the rest of Asia, where economies are quickly rebounding from the pandemic. In contrast, refineries in the U.S and Europe are grappling with a deeper economic crisis while the transition away from fossil fuels dims the long-term outlook for oil demand.America has been top of the refining pack since the start of the oil age in the mid-nineteenth century, but China will dethrone the U.S. as early as next year, according to the International Energy Agency. In 1967, the year Convent opened, the U.S. had 35 times the refining capacity of China.The rise of China’s refining industry, combined with several large new plants in India and the Middle East, is reverberating through the global energy system. Oil exporters are selling more crude to Asia and less to long-standing customers in North America and Europe. And as they add capacity, China’s refiners are becoming a growing force in international markets for gasoline, diesel and other fuels. That’s even putting pressure on older plants in other parts of Asia: Shell also announced this month that they will halve capacity at their Singapore refinery.There are parallels with China’s growing dominance of the global steel industry in the early part of this century, when China built a clutch of massive, modern mills. Designed to meet burgeoning domestic demand, they also made China a force in the export market, squeezing higher-cost producers in Europe, North America and other parts of Asia and forcing the closure of older, inefficient plants.“China is going to put another million barrels a day or more on the table in the next few years,” Steve Sawyer, director of refining at industry consultant Facts Global Energy, or FGE, said in an interview. “China will overtake the U.S. probably in the next year or two.”Asia RisingBut while capacity will rise is China, India and the Middle East, oil demand may take years to fully recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus. That will push a few million barrels a day more of refining capacity out of business, on top of a record 1.7 million barrels a day of processing capacity already mothballed this year. More than half of these closures have been in the U.S., according to the IEA.About two thirds of European refiners aren’t making enough money in fuel production to cover their costs, said Hedi Grati, head of Europe-CIS refining research at IHS Markit. Europe still needs to reduce its daily processing capacity by a further 1.7 million barrels in five years.“There is more to come,” Sawyer said, anticipating the closure of another 2 million barrels a day of refining capacity through next year.Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium as it tried to keep pace with the rapid growth of diesel and gasoline consumption. The country’s crude processing capacity is expected to climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of this year, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.India is also boosting its processing capability by more than half to 8 million barrels a day by 2025, including a new 1.2 million barrels per day mega project. Middle Eastern producers are adding to the spree, building new units with at least two projects totaling more than a million barrels a day that are set to start operations next year.Plastic DrivenOne of the key drivers of new projects is growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. More than half of the refining capacity that comes on stream from 2019 to 2027 will be added in Asia and 70% to 80% of this will be plastics-focused, according to industry consultant Wood Mackenzie.The popularity of integrated refineries in Asia is being driven by the region’s relatively fast economic growth rates and the fact that it’s still a net importer of feedstocks like naphtha, ethylene and propylene as well as liquefied petroleum gas, used to make various types of plastic. The U.S. is a major supplier of naphtha and LPG to Asia.These new massive and integrated plants make life tougher for their smaller rivals, who lack their scale, flexibility to switch between fuels and ability to process dirtier, cheaper crudes.The refineries being closed tend to be relatively small, not very sophisticated and typically built in the 1960s, according to Alan Gelder, vice president of refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. He sees excess capacity of around 3 million barrels a day. “For them to survive, they will need to export more products as their regional demand falls, but unfortunately they’re not very competitive, which means they’re likely to close.”Demand TrapGlobal oil consumption is on track to slump by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels a day this year, averaging 91.3 million a day, according to the IEA, which expects less than two-thirds of this lost demand to recover next year.Some refineries were set to shutter even before the pandemic hit, as a global crude distillation capacity of about 102 million barrels a day far outweighed the 84 million barrels of refined products demand in 2019, according to the IEA. The demand destruction due to Covid-19 pushed several refineries over the brink.“What was expected to be a long, slow adjustment has become an abrupt shock,” said Rob Smith, director at IHS Markit.Adding to the pain of refiners in the U.S. are regulations pushing for biofuels. That encouraged some refiners to repurpose their plants for producing biofuels.Even China may be getting ahead of itself. Capacity additions are outpacing its demand growth. An oil products oversupply in the country may reach 1.4 million barrels a day in 2025, according to CNPC. Even as new refineries are built, China’s demand growth may peak by 2025 and then slow as the country begins its long transition toward carbon neutrality.“In an environment where the world has already got enough refining capacity, if you build more in one part of the world, you need to shut something down in another part of the world to maintain the balance,” FGE’s Sawyer said. “That’s the sort of environment that we are currently in and are likely to be in for the next 4-5 years at least.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Qualcomm Near Buy Point In Tight Stock Market Rally; Apple Looks Tired

    Dow Jones futures: Growth led last week's stock market rally as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon look tired.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • AMD, Twilio, Novocure Among 5 Stocks Flashing Multiple Buy Signals

    Rebounds from the 10-week line and breaking trend lines offer ways to start early positions in leaders. AMD, Twilio and Novocure offer both buy signals now.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Bought Cisco, Analog Devices, and Applied Materials. Here’s What It Sold.

    Generation Investment initiated a position in Cisco stock, and increased investments in Analog Devices and Applied Materials stock in the third quarter.