Calavo Growers Announces Jalisco Facility Open for Exports to US

Calavo Growers, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • CVGW
Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc.

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, announced official certification and opening of Jalisco packing facility for the American market.

The demand for avocados is growing year-over-year not only in the US but also internationally. Calavo has been supplying customers with this heart healthy fruit for nearly 100 years. What started as a collaboration of California growers in 1924, has developed into an industry leading program supplying American families with avocados from Mexico. For the past 25 years, growers in the state of Michoacan have been an important part of Calavo’s “Family of Fresh.”

“Today, we are proud to announce that we have expanded our partnership with our Mexican growers from Michoacan to Jalisco,” said Dionisio Ortiz, Vice President Calavo de Mexico. “This will elevate our sourcing capabilities to an even higher level to provide US tables with the best quality avocados on the market while also providing opportunities to supply the international community.”

“Calavo’s state-of-the art facility in Ciudad Guzman is certified for exports to the United States, and with access to the largest GLOBALG.A.P. Certified acreage in Jalisco, we are well positioned to offer availability of avocados throughout the year with particular emphasis on holiday programs both in the US and internationally,” said Danny Dumas, Calavo’s recently appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Grown Division, which includes all aspects of avocado sales and sourcing.

Calavo’s operation in the state of Jalisco, Avocados de Jalisco, will be led by Eloy Reyna, Vice President. “At Calavo, we pride ourselves on our deep grower relationships, our care for our family of employees and our stewardship of our communities and the environment,” Eloy said. “This has been our philosophy in Mexico for the past 25 years, and we have modeled our operation in Guzman the exact same way,” added Reyna, who welcomed members of the Calavo team and other partners at Calavo’s packing facility.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements relating to future events and results of Calavo that are "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on our current expectations and are not promises or guarantees. If any of the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Calavo may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that we face, please see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President

Thomas Federl, VP Communications, Marketing & ESG

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc.

calavo@finprofiles.com

Thomas.Federl@calavo.com

310-622-8246

843-801-4174



