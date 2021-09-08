U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +1.03 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2500
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,039.48
    -712.77 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.91
    -12.57 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Calavo Growers Announces Retirement of James Gibson and Appointment of Steven Hollister as Interim CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Calavo Growers, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that James Gibson will retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9, 2021. Steven Hollister, a member of Calavo’s Board of Directors since 2008, will assume the role of Interim CEO. The Board has engaged an executive search firm to identify Mr. Gibson’s successor. In addition to his role of Interim CEO, Mr. Hollister will also serve as interim Chief Financial Officer until a new CFO is appointed, and Farha Aslam will return to her role as an independent director. Mr. Gibson will continue as an employee of Calavo through September 30, 2021 to assist in transitioning his job responsibilities.

“I am proud to have had the honor and opportunity to lead Calavo and would like thank all of our employees for their commitment and service to the company. We have accomplished a great deal together, and I wish them the best success in the future,” said Mr. Gibson.

“Jim’s contribution to building Calavo into what it is today has been enormous. He has served as CEO since February of 2020, and before that was president of Renaissance Food Group, a company he co-founded and that Calavo acquired more than ten years ago. On behalf of our leadership team and Board of Directors, we want to thank Jim for his vision and leadership and wish him well in his retirement,” said J. Link Leavens, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Leavens continued, “Steve is a very accomplished executive with significant expertise in both finance and agriculture, and a deep understanding of our business, brand, operations and people. His leadership and experience make him the perfect person to lead Calavo through this transition.”

Mr. Hollister has been a Managing Member of Rocking Spade, LLC, an investor and developer with interests in ranching and commercial properties, since 2001. Previously, Mr. Hollister was Vice President of Sunrise Mortgage and Investment Company, General Manager of Niven Family Wine Estates, Chief Operating Officer of Fess Parker Winery and Vineyard and Santa Barbara County Wine Center, and Senior Vice President of Central Coast Farm Credit.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.
Lisa Mueller, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8231
calavo@finprofiles.com


Recommended Stories

  • Citi Taps Credit Suisse Banker Raimondi for Asset Manager Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired Credit Suisse Group AG banker Ray Raimondi to lead global asset managers mergers and acquisitions in North America, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.New York-based Raimondi was global head of industrials M&A at the Swiss firm, the memo shows. He joined Credit Suisse in 2016 after working at Barclays Plc and Lazard Ltd., according to Finra.“The global asset managers sector has and will be one of the largest opportunities for M&A share growth,” Citi exe

  • /R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Third Quarter Results 2021/

    Transat A.T. Inc., one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world and Canada's holiday travel leader, will release its Third quarter 2021 (ended July 31) results on September 9. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jacques Simoneau, Interim Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer, invite financial analysts to take part in a conference call the same day. Business reporters are welcome to attend the conference call in listen-only mo

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • GameStop posts mixed quarterly results: Here's how the stock is doing

    GameStop (GME) posted its 2nd quarter performance on Wednesday. The stock was down about 2% immediately following the results.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.

  • Despite Positive News, Insider Selling Remains Prevalent at C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)

    After a disappointing stock debut that saw the price almost double up before losing over 70% of the value, there are some bottoming signs for C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) In this article, we will examine some of the latest developments, along with the recent insider transactions.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • Biden admin. to rein in meat prices, Lucid falls, Robinhood to offer crypto recurring investments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • NIO's (NYSE:NIO) Shareholders Should Expect Modest Dilution Going Forward

    Yesterday Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced that the company will be selling up to $2 billion in American depositary shares (ADSs). The sale will be conducted via an at-the-market offering program, and will result in shareholder dilution of up to 3% at the current share price. The news resulted in NIO’s share price opening 3.3% lower today.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.