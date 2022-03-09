U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

CalChip Connect Selects OnTech Smart Services as Their Nationwide Installation Provider for FreedomFi Gateway

·2 min read

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalChip Connect and OnTech Smart Services are excited to announce that OnTech is now CalChip's installation provider for the FreedomFi Gateway. The partnership provides a turnkey solution for customers interested in building a decentralized wireless network.

OnTech Smart Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH Network Corporation)
OnTech Smart Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH Network Corporation)

As interest in the personal wireless network space gains momentum, consumers are looking for proven brands that can deliver optimum performance with ease of installation. Combining CalChip Connect's industry expertise with OnTech Smart Services installation achieves the gold standard customers are seeking.

"OnTech's partnership with CalChip will connect more people with revolutionary technology," said Ronan LePoupon, head of OnTech Smart Services. "Customers will have peace of mind that their wireless gateways were professionally installed and operating as designed."

When purchasing the FreedomFi Gateway from CalChip, customers may choose to add professional installation from OnTech to their order. Installation is fast and timelines are readily available for the FredomFi Gateway, as well as small cell residential and commercial installations when paired with the gateway.

"Partnering with one of the largest smart home service providers in the U.S. is a huge win for us," said CalChip Connect president and co-founder TJ Rancour. "Our goal has always been to select partnerships that align with our corporate values and mission to bring to market the highest performing devices and make them available to everyone."

About CalChip Connect
CalChip Connect (CCC) is the nation's leading IoT distributor. Combining extensive supply chain experience with an intimate understanding of the market for connected devices, our passionate team offers access to the highest performing devices in the market today, available through a modern eCommerce shopping experience. More than just an eCommerce store, CCC helps IoT Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) achieve scalable distribution, by providing global warehousing, high-tech sourcing, supply chain management consulting, and upstream component sourcing. The Internet of Things needs a good hardware partner.

About OnTech Smart Services
OnTech Smart Services was founded in 2011 and is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States. Its nationwide service brings together thousands of expert technicians, smart home devices from leading brands and award-winning customer service to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of smart home technology. OnTech is singularly driven by its mission to connect people and things. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calchip-connect-selects-ontech-smart-services-as-their-nationwide-installation-provider-for-freedomfi-gateway-301498761.html

SOURCE OnTech Smart Services L.L.C.

