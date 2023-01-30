U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Calcined Anthracite Market will surpass US$ 5.3 Billion revenues towards the end of 2033-end | According to Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Rising Demand from the Steel Manufacturing Industry and Increasing Demand of Electric Vehicles to pave way for Calcined Anthracite Market: Opportunities Ahead

New York:, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calcined Anthracite Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 Billion. Gas Calcined Anthracite technology dominates the market with a projected CAGR of over 3% from 2023 to 2033.  

The United States currently holds a dominant position in the North American market due to the nation's extensive steel manufacturing. Compared to conventional coal products, calcined anthracite has more economic and environmental benefits. Due to these factors, calcined anthracite has gained strong demand in the manufacturing of steel and other metals.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33268

In order to remove metal oxides, calcined anthracite is added to electric arc furnaces together with additional charging materials like petcoke. Over the next few years, Calcined anthracite has an advantage over calcined petcoke due to its minimal environmental effect and lower product cost.  Growth is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in demand for high-quality coal products used in the production of steel and other metals.

In 2021, around 53% of the crude steel used was produced by China. In that year, 1951 million metric tons of crude steel were produced worldwide. Iron and steel are used in the manufacture of vast quantities of infrastructure, buildings, and automobiles. China has developed a massive iron and steel production capacity as part of its modernization process, and it is currently the world's largest producer of steel, with annual crude steel production topping one billion metric tons for the past two years. As calcined anthracite is one of the prominent components in the manufacturing of steel, the demand for calcined anthracite is expected to increase in the Chinese market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Calcined Anthracite Market are Asbury Carbon, Black Diamond, Dev Technofab Ltd., Elkem ASA, Henan Star Metallurgy Material Co. Ltd, JH Carbon Pty Ltd, Kingstone Group, Resorbent s.r.o., Rheinfelden Carbon Products GmbH, Sojitz JECT Corporation, and Voltcon International PTE Limited

Get Full Access of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33268

Some of the recent developments in the Calcined Anthracite Market are: 

  • In April 2020, Elkem ASA finalized the previously announced acquisition of Polysil, a significant producer of silicone elastomers and resin materials in China. A strong foundation for further specialization and global expansion in China and elsewhere will be provided by the complementary product and market positions of Polysil and Elkem.

  • In June 2019, Elkem stated that it would invest USD$ 6.61 million in a battery graphite pilot facility at the Elkem Carbon industrial site in Fisk, Kristiansand. As a foundation for evaluating full industrial production, the pilot program seeks to wrap up the process route and qualify goods.

  • In August 2018, Asbury Carbons expanded its vertical expansion into more downstream market growth by purchasing downstream U.S. producer Project Engineering Consultants (PEC). After the transaction, PEC will take on the role of the Asbury group.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Calcined Anthracite market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

Global Calcined Anthracite Market Segmentation-

The study reveals extensive growth in the Calcined Anthracite Market

Calcined Anthracite Market by Technology (Gas Calcined Anthracite, Electrically Calcined Anthracite)

Calcined Anthracite Market by Application (Pulverized Coal Injection, Basic Oxygen Steelmaking, Electric Arc Furnaces)

Calcined Anthracite Market by End-use industry (Iron and Steel, Aluminum, Pulp and Paper, Power Generation, Water Filtration, Others)

Calcined Anthracite Market by Region - North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33268

About Persistence Market Research – Chemicals and Materials

Chemical coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives’, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Other Trending Reports:  

Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Calcined Anthracite Market

Industrial Catalyst Market

U.S. and Canada Chemical Palliatives for Dust Suppression Market

India Automotive Plastics Market

Fungicides Market

Aniline Oil Market

About Persistence Market Research:  

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353


