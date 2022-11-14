U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Calcium Carbonate Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 29.3Bn by 2031: TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Increasing demand from paper industry augmenting growth in global Calcium Carbonate Market

  • Rising ultrafine calcium carbonate demand from paints and coatings industry propelling overall market

  • Asia Pacific emerged as dominant region in global market in 2021 owing to rising calcium carbonate use in sheets and films in developed and developing economies such as China and India

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade has witnessed increase in demand for non-toxic raw materials in manufacturing process of different products, globally.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Calcium carbonate, in precipitated and powdered forms, has witnessed increased demand from different end-use industries such as paper, plastics, rubber, buildings and construction, and adhesives and sealants, which has helped the market grow at steady pace.

As per study conducted by Transparency Market Research, the global Calcium Carbonate Market is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period, starting in 2022 and ending in 2031.

The Calcium Carbonate Market size was valued at US $ 19.9 Bn before the start of the forecast period, in 2021.

New product launches are assisting leading calcium carbonate manufacturers in generating new revenue streams and in gaining an edge over other players.

Leading player Omya AG, in November 2018, announced the launch of new calcium carbonate product which has been used in biopolymers and used as filler for polylactic acid.

In a bid to expand their presence in global market, prominent calcium carbonate manufacturers are collaborating with smaller manufacturers.

Request FREE Sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1478

Key Findings of Calcium Carbonate Market Study

  • Rising Product Demand from Paper Industry Boosting Growth in Calcium Carbonate Market: The last few years have witnessed an increase in calcium carbonate demand in paper industry. Key reason behind the rise in demand is the need for thicker and brighter paper products. Prominent manufacturers are extensively using paper packaging since it offers consumers convenient storage and is eco-friendly. Furthermore, calcium carbonate has emerged as suitable filler material in biopolymer packaging materials, which is triggering the demand for Calcium Carbonate Market

  • Increasing Ultrafine Calcium Carbonate Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry Stimulating Growth in Calcium Carbonate Market: The past few years have witnessed increase in demand for ultrafine calcium carbonate in paints and coatings industry. The addition of ultrafine calcium carbonate has helped improve the shine and whiteness of paints without impacting the product's covering capabilities. The presence of ultrafine calcium carbonate in paints can help decrease the quantity of dispersant and can also assist in improving product features such as flexibility, impact resistance, adhesion, and abrasion resistance. Increasing demand for ultrafine calcium carbonate is augmenting the demand for Calcium Carbonate Market

Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Drivers

  • Rising demand as dietary supplement is one of the key driving factors of global Calcium Carbonate Market

  • Increasing ground calcium carbonate demand to improve pH value of water and soil could help boost demand for Calcium Carbonate Market during the forecast period

Make an Enquiry Before Buying:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1478

Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Market Insights

  • Globally, Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in overall Calcium Carbonate Market in 2021 owing to factors such as large presence of paper factories and increasing use of calcium carbonate in sheets, molded items, and films in countries such as China and India

Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Players

  • The global Calcium Carbonate Market is competitive, with the presence of numerous leading calcium carbonate manufacturers. It is expected that entry of new calcium carbonate manufacturers will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

  • Prominent calcium carbonate manufacturers are making huge investments in research and development undertakings to produce calcium carbonate nanoparticles since they are witnessing increased demand from different end-use industries.

  • Some of the prominent players include Minerals Technologies, Mississippi Lime Company, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Limited, Imerys, and Newpark Resources Inc.

Ask References:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1478

The global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

  • Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

  • Uncoated GCC

  • Coated GCC

  • Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

End-use

  • Paper

  • Plastics

  • Paints

  • Rubber

  • Adhesives & Sealants

  • Building & Construction

  • Others (Agriculture, Animal Feed & Nutrition)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals and Materials Reports by TMR:

Acrylic Powder Market - Acrylic Powder Market to Reach US$ 92.1 Bn by 2031

Textile Auxiliaries Market - Textile Auxiliaries Market to Register CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031

Chemical Warehousing Market - Chemical Warehousing Market to Register CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market - Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market to Register CAGR of 2.89% from 2022 to 2031

Hybrid Electrolyte Market - Hybrid Electrolyte Market to Register CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031

Floating Power Plant Market - Floating Power Plant Market to Register CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

Flexographic Printing Inks Market - Flexographic Printing Inks Market to Register CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031

Li Metal Battery Market - Li Metal Battery Market to Register CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calcium-carbonate-market-estimated-to-reach-value-of-us-29-3bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301676780.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

