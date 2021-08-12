U.S. markets closed

Calcium Carbonate Market worth USD 63.87 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.87% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium Carbonate Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Calcium Carbonate Market: Information by End-use Industry, by Product Type, and Region - Forecast till 2028.”, The market is projected to be worth USD 63.87 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD USD 41.4 billion in 2020.

Market Scope:

Calcium carbonate is extensively used as a stomach antacid and in the production of lime and Portland cement. The market is primarily driven by rising calcium carbonate use in various end-use sectors, such as paper, paints and coatings, and plastics. Carbonate is abundant in geologic environments and serves as a massive carbon storehouse. The calcium cycle contains calcium carbonate in the forms of aragonite, calcite, and dolomite. Calcium carbonate is mostly used in the construction sector as a building material, limestone aggregate for road construction, an element in cement, or the starting material for the production of builders' lime by kiln burning. Calcium carbonate is commonly used in paint and ink for automobiles. It also has exceptional transparency, dispersibility, ink absorption, gloss, and drying characteristics.


Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished companies in the calcium carbonate market profiled are

  • Imerys Performance Minerals (France),

  • Minerals Technologies Inc. (US),

  • Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd. (Japan),

  • Huber Engineered Materials (US),

  • Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd (China),

  • OMYA AG (Switzerland),

  • Zhejiang JiandeLonghua Plastic Chemical Co., Ltd (China),

  • GLC Minerals Inc. (US),

  • Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd (China),

  • Calchem Industries (India) Ltd,

  • Graymont Limited (Canada),

  • Mississippi Lime Company (US).

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Over the projected period, the global calcium carbonate market will be driven by rising demand from the plastic and paper industries. Because of its printing and whitening capabilities, calcium carbonate is widely employed as a filler and coating pigment. One of the main reasons for choosing to use calcium carbonate in the paper industry is the growing demand for better and denser paper. Recently, Omya, a producer of industrial minerals, has refurbished and enlarged its calcium carbonate plant in Orgon, France. Omya claims that its new "state-of-the-art" facility will boost the capacity of its functionalized calcium carbonate product platform. A new packing plant and on-site warehousing are also part of the project. The Orgon factory manufactures mineral grades for use in food, medicines, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. Natural limestone is used to make its products, which are sourced locally. Ultrapure calcium carbonate is functionalized in the plant to produce compounds like Omyafood, Omyanutra, and Omyaforte, which are utilized in calcium-fortified meals and dietary supplements.


Market Restraints:

Mining activities are governed by a variety of legislation around the world. Mining activities may present considerable environmental challenges. Acid mine drainage, waste rock, tailings, airborne dust, and other toxins are all deposited in the air, water, and land due to these activities.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the emergence of COVID-19, most vendors in this market had to shut down their operations. In order to combat the virus, the major suppliers turned their priority to providing pandemic relief. Automobile, maritime, and construction activities have all declined due to the travel and transportation limitations due to fewer outings, locked workplaces, and lockdowns. Recently, innovations by companies such as Celour paint have invented a paint derived from demolished concrete that can collect 20% of its weight in carbon, allowing people to engage in CO2 removal in their daily lives. Celour is a paint that can cut off 27 grams of CO2 per 135 grams of paint. The quantity given is the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed each day by a typical tree.

Market Segmentation

Ground calcium carbonate is estimated to lead the overall segment in the product type segment, reporting for more than 70% in 2020.

In the end-use industry segment, the paper segment reported for the main market share in the forecast period. Calcium carbonate is utilized as a cost-effective replacement for wood fiber filler in the paper end-use sector.


Regional Insights

In 2019, Asia-Pacific had the greatest market share of more than 40%, and it is predicted to develop quicker and become the leading market over the forecast period. The market's expansion might be linked to the region's increasing construction activity. The biggest economies contributing to the market's growth are China and India. In terms of value, China is the main producer and consumer of calcium carbonate in Asia-Pacific, accounting for over 40% of the regional market. The primary driver of market expansion in China's expanding industrial base and population. For instance, researchers from the Queensland University of Technology have developed an electrochemical process that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it in water as non-toxic calcium carbonate (chalk) in a renewable-energy process that could also produce green hydrogen and decarbonize the cement industry.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Product Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)), by End-use Industry (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2028


