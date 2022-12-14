U.S. markets closed

Calcium hydroxide market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global calcium hydroxide market size is expected to grow by 15650.28 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report!

Global calcium hydroxide market Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global calcium hydroxide market as a part of the commodity chemicals market, which covers companies that primarily produce industrial and basic chemicals, including plastics, synthetic fibers, films, commodity-based paints and pigments, explosives, and petrochemicals. Growth of the global commodity chemicals market will be driven by factors such as the growing construction activities across the world, increasing demand for plastic packaging, rising demand for high-performance coatings and paints from the automotive market, and growth of the petrochemical sector due to demand from end-user markets.

Find insights on parent market and value chain analysis. Download an exclusive sample!

Global calcium hydroxide market - Five forces

The global calcium hydroxide market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Global calcium hydroxide market – Customer landscape

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For more details about Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global calcium hydroxide market Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, grade type, and region.

Geography overview

  • The environmental water treatment segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The environmental water treatment process can be classified into water desalination and wastewater treatment. The growth of the environmental water treatment segment is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and the increasing number of government initiatives to improve water quality.

Based on geography, the global calcium hydroxide market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

  • APAC will account for 58% of the global calcium hydroxide market during the forecast period. The region is the largest producer and consumer of calcium hydroxide. In countries such as China, industrialization is growing at a rapid pace. Hence, the demand for calcium hydroxide in the region is high owing to its use in industrial and sewage wastewater treatment applications.

Download a sample report

Global calcium hydroxide market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Recent trends influencing the market

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The increase in construction and infrastructure development activities is driving the global calcium hydroxide market.

  • Calcium hydroxide is used in various applications, such as ready-made mortars, interior and exterior plaster mixes, paving, and coatings, in the building and construction sector.

  • The consumption of polymers and concretes is expected to rise owing to the increasing construction and infrastructure development activities, which, in turn, will boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.

  • These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • The modernization of lime production plants in Europe is a key trend in the market.

  • The lime sector is carbon-intensive and energy-intensive. Thus, the lime industry in Europe is taking initiatives to lower carbon emissions in lime manufacturing plants, such as adjusting the fuel mix.

  • In addition, lime manufacturing plants are shifting to new and energy-efficient kilns.

  • Thus, the modernization of lime production plants in Europe will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • The environmental hazards of limestone mining are challenging the global calcium hydroxide market's growth.

  • Calcium hydroxide comes in the form of calcium carbonate, which is composed of limestone. However, limestone mining can disrupt groundwater reservoirs.

  • In addition, limestone mines use small explosive controls set along drilled lines to dislodge blocks of limestone to be removed for construction. The explosion can lead to noise pollution and release clouds of dust.

  • Thus, environmental hazards related to limestone mining can limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this calcium hydroxide market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the calcium hydroxide market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the calcium hydroxide market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the calcium hydroxide market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium hydroxide market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

  • The marine calcium market size is expected to grow by USD 126.44 million with a CAGR of 5.84% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (supplements, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The calcium peroxide market size is expected to grow by USD 315.15 million with a CAGR of 4.92% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, water and wastewater, chemicals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Calcium Hydroxide Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.96%

Market growth 2023-2027

15650.28 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors

Anmol Chemicals Group, Boral Ltd., Calcinor SA, Cales de Pachs SA, CAO Industries Sdn Bhd, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, GFS Chemicals Inc., Graymont Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., Innova Corporate India, Jost Chemical Co., Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Niki Chemical Industries, Nordkalk Corp., Sigma Minerals Ltd., Singleton Birch Ltd., Tara Minerals and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global calcium hydroxide market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Grade Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Environmental water treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Zinc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Grade Type

  • 7.3 Pharma grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Food grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Technical grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anmol Chemicals Group

  • 12.4 Boral Ltd.

  • 12.5 Calcinor SA

  • 12.6 Cales de Pachs SA

  • 12.7 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

  • 12.8 GFS Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.9 Hydrite Chemical Co.

  • 12.10 Jost Chemical Co.

  • 12.11 Lhoist SA

  • 12.12 Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 Mississippi Lime Co.

  • 12.14 Niki Chemical Industries

  • 12.15 Nordkalk Corp.

  • 12.16 Singleton Birch Ltd.

  • 12.17 United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

13 Appendix

About us

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Calcium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calcium-hydroxide-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301701780.html

SOURCE Technavio

