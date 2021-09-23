U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    +1.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -36.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.39 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0104 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2990
    +0.5210 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,650.43
    +1,086.17 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Calcium Silicate Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

The calcium silicate market will have Etex NV, GFS Chemicals Inc., and Imperial Chemical Corp. as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium silicate market is expected to grow by $ 61.54 mn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the calcium silicate market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Latest market research report titled Calcium Silicate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Calcium Silicate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Understand the driving forces behind Calcium Silicate Market and target Potential Customers Here.
Fetch a Free Sample Report!

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the calcium silicate market in the commodity chemicals industry is likely to witness a MIXED impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Calcium Silicate Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Similar Reports:
Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market - The ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market has the potential to grow by USD 19.55 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample report now!

High-performance Polymers Market -The high-performance polymers market size is expected to grow by USD 4.76 billion and record a CAGR of 5.40% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Top 3 Calcium Silicate Market Players

  • Etex NV - The company offers chemical silicate boards.

  • GFS Chemicals Inc. - The company offers calcium silicate boards.

  • Imperial Chemical Corp. - The company offers calcium silicate hydrates.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/calcium-silicate-market-industry-analysis

Calcium Silicate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

The calcium silicate market is driven by the increasing popularity of calcium silicate boards. In addition, other factors such as the adoption of doped calcium silicate ceramics for clinical applications are expected to trigger the calcium silicate market for vendors.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44131

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calcium-silicate-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-67---17000--technavio-reports-301383401.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Costco tops revenue estimates on strong fresh food, jewelry demand

    Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company were up 1% after the bell. People returning to social events and outdoor activities following the rollout of vaccines has boosted demand for sporting goods and jewelry at Costco stores and helped offset some of the slowdown in sales of groceries following last year's lockdown-induced panic buying. A reopening economy has also given people more confidence to return to shopping in physical stores, helping Costco which does not have the e-commerce strength of peers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • What's Going On With Palantir Stock Today?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday amid overall market strength as well as continued attention on the WallStreetBets forum. Trading volume was nearing 34 million at publication time, pacing pretty close to its daily average of about 45 million. Palantir recently broke through strong resistance near the $27.50 level and has seen continued momentum since. Related Link: Palantir Busts Through Heavy Resistance, Options Trader Hammer Calls Palantir is among the top 10 most

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.