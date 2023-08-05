Calculating The Fair Value Of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Adobe fair value estimate is US$491

With US$527 share price, Adobe appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 9.1% lower than Adobe's analyst price target of US$540

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.70b US$10.1b US$11.8b US$13.1b US$14.0b US$14.8b US$15.5b US$16.1b US$16.6b US$17.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x17 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.17% Est @ 5.65% Est @ 4.59% Est @ 3.84% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.96% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% US$8.1k US$8.6k US$9.4k US$9.6k US$9.5k US$9.3k US$9.0k US$8.6k US$8.3k US$7.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$88b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$17b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.1%) = US$294b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$294b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$136b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$224b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$527, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Adobe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.999. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Adobe

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

