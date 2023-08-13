Calculating The Fair Value Of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT)

Key Insights

Asian Television Network International's estimated fair value is CA$0.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$0.14 suggests Asian Television Network International is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Asian Television Network International are currently trading on average at a 19% discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$275.9k CA$235.1k CA$212.0k CA$198.6k CA$191.0k CA$186.9k CA$185.1k CA$184.9k CA$185.8k CA$187.5k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -21.96% Est @ -14.81% Est @ -9.81% Est @ -6.31% Est @ -3.86% Est @ -2.14% Est @ -0.94% Est @ -0.10% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 0.90% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% CA$0.3 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.09

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.4m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$187k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.9%) = CA$3.3m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$3.3m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= CA$1.6m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$3.0m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Asian Television Network International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.171. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Asian Television Network International

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SAT's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SAT.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Asian Television Network International, we've put together three essential elements you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Asian Television Network International has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SAT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

