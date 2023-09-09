Calculating The Fair Value Of Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN)

Key Insights

Atlan Holdings Bhd's estimated fair value is RM2.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM2.80 suggests Atlan Holdings Bhd is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -1,949%, Atlan Holdings Bhd's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM30.0m RM35.7m RM40.9m RM45.5m RM49.6m RM53.2m RM56.5m RM59.5m RM62.4m RM65.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 25.97% Est @ 19.25% Est @ 14.54% Est @ 11.24% Est @ 8.93% Est @ 7.32% Est @ 6.19% Est @ 5.40% Est @ 4.84% Est @ 4.45% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM27.0 RM29.0 RM29.9 RM30.0 RM29.5 RM28.5 RM27.3 RM25.9 RM24.5 RM23.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM275m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM65m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM911m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM911m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM322m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM596m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atlan Holdings Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.087. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Atlan Holdings Bhd, we've compiled three additional factors you should further examine:

