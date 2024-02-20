Calculating The Fair Value Of Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (CVE:ACU)

Key Insights

Aurora Solar Technologies' estimated fair value is CA$0.019 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Aurora Solar Technologies' CA$0.02 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Aurora Solar Technologies are currently trading on average at a 54% discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (CVE:ACU) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$81.1k CA$115.7k CA$151.0k CA$184.2k CA$213.6k CA$238.7k CA$259.8k CA$277.4k CA$292.2k CA$304.9k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 60.18% Est @ 42.72% Est @ 30.50% Est @ 21.95% Est @ 15.96% Est @ 11.77% Est @ 8.84% Est @ 6.78% Est @ 5.34% Est @ 4.34% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CA$0.08 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.4m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$305k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = CA$5.8m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$5.8m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CA$2.9m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$4.2m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.02, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aurora Solar Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.164. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aurora Solar Technologies

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ACU's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ACU.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Aurora Solar Technologies, there are three important items you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Aurora Solar Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

