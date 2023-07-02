Calculating The Fair Value Of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Baby Bunting Group fair value estimate is AU$1.34

Current share price of AU$1.38 suggests Baby Bunting Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 28% lower than Baby Bunting Group's analyst price target of AU$1.87

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$16.0m AU$22.0m AU$19.6m AU$18.2m AU$17.4m AU$17.0m AU$16.8m AU$16.8m AU$16.8m AU$17.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -10.94% Est @ -7.07% Est @ -4.36% Est @ -2.47% Est @ -1.14% Est @ -0.21% Est @ 0.44% Est @ 0.90% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% AU$14.5 AU$18.0 AU$14.5 AU$12.2 AU$10.5 AU$9.3 AU$8.3 AU$7.5 AU$6.8 AU$6.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$108m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$17m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (11%– 2.0%) = AU$201m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$201m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= AU$73m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$181m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Baby Bunting Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.453. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Baby Bunting Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Baby Bunting Group, we've put together three relevant items you should assess:

