Calculating The Fair Value Of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Key Insights

Bioceres Crop Solutions' estimated fair value is US$8.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Bioceres Crop Solutions' US$10.50 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The US$24.30 analyst price target for BIOX is 173% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the October share price for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$50.0m US$83.2m US$77.8m US$97.3m US$123.8m US$137.4m US$148.9m US$158.6m US$166.8m US$174.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.01% Est @ 8.35% Est @ 6.49% Est @ 5.19% Est @ 4.28% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 21% US$41.4 US$57.1 US$44.2 US$45.8 US$48.3 US$44.4 US$39.9 US$35.2 US$30.6 US$26.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$413m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 21%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$174m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (21%– 2.2%) = US$957m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$957m÷ ( 1 + 21%)10= US$146m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$559m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$10.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bioceres Crop Solutions as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 21%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bioceres Crop Solutions

Strength

No major strengths identified for BIOX.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Bioceres Crop Solutions, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

