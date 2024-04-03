Calculating The Fair Value Of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC)

Key Insights

Boston Omaha's estimated fair value is US$13.78 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Boston Omaha's US$15.28 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Boston Omaha's peers are currently trading at a discount of 26% on average

How far off is Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$5.41m -US$2.39m US$4.19m US$7.18m US$10.8m US$14.7m US$18.5m US$22.0m US$25.1m US$27.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 71.19% Est @ 50.52% Est @ 36.05% Est @ 25.92% Est @ 18.83% Est @ 13.87% Est @ 10.40% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% -US$5.1 -US$2.1 US$3.5 US$5.6 US$7.9 US$10.1 US$11.9 US$13.3 US$14.2 US$14.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$74m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$28m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.3%) = US$672m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$672m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$358m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$432m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$15.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boston Omaha as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.915. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Boston Omaha

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BOC.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Boston Omaha, there are three further elements you should further examine:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.