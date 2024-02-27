Calculating The Fair Value Of Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ)

Key Insights

Capitol Health's estimated fair value is AU$0.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.27 suggests Capitol Health is potentially trading close to its fair value

The AU$0.27 analyst price target for CAJ is 13% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$11.4m AU$16.7m AU$15.4m AU$14.7m AU$14.3m AU$14.1m AU$14.1m AU$14.2m AU$14.3m AU$14.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -7.58% Est @ -4.66% Est @ -2.61% Est @ -1.18% Est @ -0.18% Est @ 0.52% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 1.36% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% AU$10.7 AU$14.9 AU$13.0 AU$11.7 AU$10.8 AU$10.0 AU$9.5 AU$9.0 AU$8.6 AU$8.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$106m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$15m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (5.8%– 2.2%) = AU$403m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$403m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= AU$228m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$335m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Capitol Health as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Capitol Health

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Capitol Health, we've compiled three fundamental factors you should consider:

