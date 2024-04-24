Calculating The Fair Value Of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad is RM21.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM18.40 share price, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The RM23.41 analyst price target for CARLSBG is 9.0% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the April share price for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM329.0m RM344.7m RM358.2m RM370.8m RM383.9m RM397.4m RM411.5m RM426.1m RM441.1m RM456.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 3.54% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM303 RM292 RM279 RM266 RM254 RM242 RM231 RM220 RM210 RM200

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM457m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.5%) = RM9.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM9.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM4.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM6.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM18.4, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, we've put together three further aspects you should consider:

