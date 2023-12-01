Calculating The Fair Value Of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS)

Key Insights

Celestica's estimated fair value is CA$32.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$36.56 suggests Celestica is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$32.90 analyst price target for CLSis comparable to our estimate of fair value.

Does the December share price for Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$205.4m US$226.0m US$208.8m US$198.9m US$193.4m US$190.8m US$190.1m US$190.7m US$192.3m US$194.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.62% Est @ -4.75% Est @ -2.75% Est @ -1.34% Est @ -0.36% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.81% Est @ 1.14% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$190 US$194 US$166 US$147 US$132 US$121 US$111 US$104 US$96.8 US$90.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$194m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.9%) = US$3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.3b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$1.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$36.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Celestica as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.199. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Celestica

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CLS.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Celestica, we've compiled three further factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Celestica that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CLS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

