Calculating The Fair Value Of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd (SGX:G92)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, China Aviation Oil (Singapore) fair value estimate is S$0.96

China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s S$0.94 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 48%, China Aviation Oil (Singapore)'s competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd (SGX:G92) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$169.6m US$95.5m US$61.7m US$46.7m US$39.1m US$34.8m US$32.4m US$31.0m US$30.2m US$29.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -35.44% Est @ -24.22% Est @ -16.36% Est @ -10.87% Est @ -7.02% Est @ -4.33% Est @ -2.44% Est @ -1.12% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$156 US$80.6 US$47.8 US$33.3 US$25.6 US$21.0 US$17.9 US$15.7 US$14.1 US$12.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$425m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$30m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.0%) = US$443m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$443m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$190m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$615m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 1.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at China Aviation Oil (Singapore) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.157. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for China Aviation Oil (Singapore)

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For China Aviation Oil (Singapore), we've compiled three further factors you should further research:

