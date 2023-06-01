Calculating The Fair Value Of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Coca-Cola is US$63.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$59.66 suggests Coca-Cola is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for KO is US$69.47, which is 8.7% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$9.31b US$11.5b US$12.4b US$14.1b US$14.5b US$14.9b US$15.2b US$15.6b US$15.9b US$16.3b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.47% Est @ 2.36% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.20% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$8.7k US$10.1k US$10.2k US$10.8k US$10.4k US$10.0k US$9.6k US$9.2k US$8.8k US$8.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$96b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$16b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.1%) = US$350b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$350b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$180b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$276b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$59.7, the company appears about fair value at a 6.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coca-Cola as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Coca-Cola

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Beverage market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Coca-Cola, we've compiled three important factors you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Coca-Cola , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does KO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

