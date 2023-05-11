Calculating The Fair Value Of Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Coelacanth Energy fair value estimate is CA$0.71

Current share price of CA$0.69 suggests Coelacanth Energy is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 3.5%, Coelacanth Energy's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$71.4m CA$24.1m CA$25.4m CA$26.5m CA$27.5m CA$28.3m CA$29.1m CA$29.8m CA$30.5m CA$31.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.47% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.10% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% -CA$65.8 CA$20.5 CA$19.9 CA$19.2 CA$18.3 CA$17.4 CA$16.5 CA$15.5 CA$14.6 CA$13.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$90m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$31m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.5%– 1.8%) = CA$474m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$474m÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= CA$210m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$300m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 2.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coelacanth Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.123. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Coelacanth Energy

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CEI.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine CEI's earnings prospects.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Coelacanth Energy, we've compiled three fundamental items you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Coelacanth Energy (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CEI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

