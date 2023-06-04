Calculating The Fair Value Of Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.02

Current share price of RM1.00 suggests Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's competitorsis currently 14%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.73m RM7.16m RM7.57m RM7.95m RM8.31m RM8.66m RM9.02m RM9.37m RM9.73m RM10.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.77% Est @ 6.51% Est @ 5.63% Est @ 5.01% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 4.28% Est @ 4.06% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.74% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM6.0 RM5.6 RM5.2 RM4.9 RM4.5 RM4.2 RM3.8 RM3.5 RM3.2 RM3.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM44m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM10m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM110m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM110m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM32m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM76m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.0, the company appears about fair value at a 2.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Concrete Engineering Products Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.182. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Concrete Engineering Products Berhad, we've compiled three important aspects you should explore:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

