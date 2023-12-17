Calculating The Fair Value Of Crane Company (NYSE:CR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Crane is US$119 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$110 suggests Crane is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 6.5% higher than Crane's analyst price target of US$112

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$253.2m US$292.8m US$336.8m US$360.4m US$378.5m US$394.3m US$408.5m US$421.5m US$433.7m US$445.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.03% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.18% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 2.69% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$236 US$254 US$272 US$271 US$265 US$257 US$248 US$238 US$228 US$218

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$445m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = US$8.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$4.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$6.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$110, the company appears about fair value at a 7.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Crane as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.037. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Crane

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Crane, we've compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Crane , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does CR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

