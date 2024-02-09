Calculating The Fair Value Of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret fair value estimate is US$1.21

With US$1.45 share price, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for HEPS is ₺3.15, which is 160% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (TRY, Millions) ₺1.69b ₺2.17b ₺2.01b ₺1.92b ₺1.87b ₺1.85b ₺1.85b ₺1.86b ₺1.88b ₺1.91b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.44% Est @ -4.52% Est @ -2.48% Est @ -1.05% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 1.49% Present Value (TRY, Millions) Discounted @ 16% ₺1.4k ₺1.6k ₺1.3k ₺1.0k ₺875 ₺743 ₺638 ₺552 ₺479 ₺418

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₺9.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₺1.9b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (16%– 2.3%) = ₺14b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₺14b÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= ₺3.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₺12b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$1.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.002. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret, there are three additional elements you should look at:

