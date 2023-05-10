Calculating The Fair Value Of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Dundee Precious Metals fair value estimate is CA$13.00

With CA$10.63 share price, Dundee Precious Metals appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$12.80 analyst price target for DPM is 1.5% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$222.8m US$173.7m US$178.2m US$143.0m US$130.7m US$123.5m US$119.4m US$117.3m US$116.4m US$116.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -8.63% Est @ -5.50% Est @ -3.31% Est @ -1.78% Est @ -0.70% Est @ 0.05% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% US$206 US$148 US$141 US$104 US$88.0 US$76.8 US$68.6 US$62.3 US$57.1 US$52.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$117m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.8%) = US$1.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.8b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$835m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$10.6, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dundee Precious Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.084. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dundee Precious Metals

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Dundee Precious Metals, there are three pertinent elements you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Dundee Precious Metals has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for DPM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

